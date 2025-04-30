obituaries

Celebration of Life: Linda L. Dodge

LAKEVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Linda L. Dodge will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Lakeville Town Grove at 10 a.m. in Lakeville.

Belden House & Mews opening in Litchfield

Jennifer Almquist

Belden House & Mews is an elegant gem of a hotel set within the newly restored 1888 Victorian mansion of Dr. Charles O. Belden. With its turrets, demilune windows, stained glass, parquet floors, crystal chandeliers, carved wood bas-reliefs, pocket doors with original brass pulls, and inviting window seats, the transformation of this historic home into a modern retreat is nothing short of inspiring.

Belden House & Mews officially opens on May 1. It is the latest delight from Dutchfield, the team that owns Troutbeck in Amenia. Principal designer Courtney Brannan of Champalimaud Design used local craftsmen and artisans to create the serene and comfortable interior. Owners Anthony and Charlie Champalimaud live in Litchfield with their young family. When asked to explain the philosophy behind this project, Anthony explained, “Reviving this once derelict estate with its gracious, subtly ornate and expansive physical attributes established a narrative conducive to the approach to hospitality we first established at Troutbeck.” Champalimaud continued, “Belden has its own voice, of course, one which spans early American and modernist architecture. Its situation, as the bridging property between the estates of historic North Street and the town green, dovetails with our bias to invite guests into a residential-feeling environment. More of an invitation to come and live with us, than to live like us.”

ArtEast May studio tour

ArtEast May studio tour

Nexus by Bob Madden (marble)

Courtesy Bob Madden

The ArtEast May studio tour, happening Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, offers a rare look into the working studios of painters, sculptors, mixed media artists, photographers, and more. This isn’t a polished gallery stroll — it’s the clatter of tools, the smell of stone dust and oil paint, the buzz of artists caught mid-idea.

“It might be dirty, noisy, and chaotic, but it will not be dull,” said one of the organizers, Bob Madden.

Schlock and Awful: Turning up the heat

Schlock and Awful: Turning up the heat

John Liu was the New York Ninja in 1984, and thanks to the folks at Vinegar Syndrome, he is the New York Ninja today.

imdb.com

Let’s get straight down to the nitty and the gritty:

“Raw Force,” aka “Kung Fu Cannibals” (1982) has got it all. It’s difficult to encapsulate the majesty, but here goes: There’s a Pacificisland with cannibal monks who only eat shapely young women. They trade jade for shapely young women with a fat German who’s named Speer and has the last toothbrush moustache in the world. Add the wacky crew and customers of a cut-rate ocean liner, zombie martial arts warriors, a heaping helping of gratuitous nekkidity, continuous mayhem and absolutely zero plot to get in the way of the story, stir briskly, and you’ve got “Raw Force.” With Cameron Mitchell as the grumpy ship captain and the immortal Vic Diaz as the main monk.

