There are few films in the history of Hollywood that have endeared themselves to kids of all ages like “Mary Poppins.” On Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., the classic story of a magical nanny, a couple precocious children, some cartoon penguins and a chimney sweep will screen at the Colonial Theatre in North Canaan. For the third year in a row, the event will be free of charge, thanks to Salisbury-based chimney sweep Rob Keller of Sultans of Soot.
Keller has been cleaning, relining and tending to area chimneys for over 30 years while raising a family in the community. He credits the Colonial for making its theater available for sponsored events like this one. Of course, Keller doesn’t need to drum up any more business this time of year. His motivation for the sponsorship is simply to give back to the community and create opportunities for togetherness. Seeing the joy and excitement of the kids and families who are making this a yearly tradition is more than enough for him.
This year, the evening will open with a select song or two from the film’s stage adaptation, performed by the Falls Village Children’s Theater. Keller was also a sponsor of the theater’s production of “Mary Poppins” this past summer after being asked if he had any spare brooms they could borrow. There’s not a lot of representation of chimney sweeps in popular culture, so this sponsorship seems like a match made in Magic Kingdom heaven.
Walt Disney first fell for “Mary Poppins” through the books by British-Australian writer P.L. Travers in the 1930s after reading them to his daughters. Travers had a notoriously bristly personality and brazenly rejected multiple offers from Disney to bring her character to life on the silver screen. In the early 1960s, she finally struck a deal that included script approval and a level of creative oversight, something Disney had held out on for over 20 years. The conflict was made into a successful movie itself. “Saving Mr. Banks” starred Tom Hanks as Walt Disney and Emma Thompson as Travers. The duo was supported by an impressively star-studded cast.
“Mary Poppins” was an instant smash hit upon its release in 1964. Julie Andrews won the lead as the titular Mary Poppins over a series of A-List stars, including Angela Lansbury, Bette Davis, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor and Jayne Mansfield. She was discovered by Disney himself, who saw her originate the role of Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” on Broadway.
Moviegoers fell in love with her pitch-perfect voice and intangible charisma as Poppins, her first role on the big screen.
Disney also personally cast Dick Van Dyke as Bert, the jack-of-all-trades and ever-jolly chimney sweep. Despite delivering a famously terrible Cockney accent, audiences loved him and his exuberant dances with animated penguins and fellow chimney sweeps.
The real star of the production were the songs. Brothers Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman were also brought in personally by Walt Disney and started writing the songs before there was even a script. “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” have all stood the test of time as true musical classics, alongside the chimney sweep anthem, “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”
Keller says that surprisingly little has changed in the world of chimney sweeping since the Edwardian days depicted in the film. Modern chimney sweeps wear respirators and protect their hands, eyes, ears and heads. Thanks to the modern convenience of vacuum technology, they’re not up on roofs nearly as much as sweeps of olden times. Regrettably, that’s led to very few opportunities for spontaneous jaunty dances with his colleagues.
To get your tickets to the screening, visit canaancolonial.com.
To learn more about the Sultans of Soot, visit sultansofsoot.com.