David Ruchman’s “Acquired Taste”

In a region known for its vibrant but geographically scattered arts community, discovering something new can require a little effort. The same might be said for finding a new place for an extraordinary meal. While the Northwest Corner, Berkshires and Hudson Valley have no shortage of creative talent, opportunities to experience it — whether on a stage, in a gallery or on a plate — aren’t always just around the corner.
In David Ruchman’s short film “Acquired Taste,” that challenge becomes the premise for an unlikely friendship between Nick, an aspiring young food critic living in an area with limited dining options, and a gruff New York City master chef.
On Sunday, Oct. 18, the film will act as the dessert course in an afternoon of culinary programming, when it will be paired with award-winning documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” at the Moviehouse in Millerton.
Alongside the two food films will be Ruchman, who wrote, directed and produced “Acquired Taste,” and actor Richard Mover. Mover stars as chef Jamison Gellar, who takes a liking to young Nick and decides to help him see the forest for the trees.
Ruchman, who acts as quizmaster at the Moviehouse’s monthly trivia night, grew up in Washington, Conn., close enough to the Mayflower Inn to have experienced some incredible meals right in his own hometown. The next wrung down on the culinary ladder, however, wasn’t exactly what many consider gourmet. In addition to those rare meals at the Mayflower, Ruchman had the opportunity to travel and get a sense of what was out there in the wide world of dining delights. It gave him a stark understanding of what it could be like to execute a creative vision in an otherwise utilitarian environment.
The screening is part of a Repertory Spotlight at the Moviehouse, ahead of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Nov. 4-16. But there’s more food programming coming after the “Acquired Taste” and “Jiro” event.
On Oct. 24, the Moviehouse will screen “Julie & Julia,” starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, about the life and food of Julia Child. After the film, audience members will be treated to a discussion with former Food & Wine editor-in-chief Dana Cowin, celebrated Brooklyn-based cookbook author Jessie Sheehan and Chefs Table founding member Kristen Essig. While at Food & Wine, Cowin would assign work to Julie Powell, who wrote the story the movie is based on.
Two days later, on Oct. 26, a showing of “Babbette’s Feast” will precede a Q&A with film and television executive and local teacher and mentor Paul Wagner, who worked at the film’s studio, Orion Pictures while it was being produced.
For tickets, visit themoviehouse.net