'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

“We want the audience to be part of the adventure,” said BOF’s chorus master and assistant conductor, Luca Antonucci. “This isn’t just a concert—it’s a musical journey shaped by the audience’s choices, complete with costumes, props, and plenty of surprises.”

This second annual free family concert marks one of the first public performances at The Indigo Room, an exciting new performance space in the old firehouse adjacent to the Mahaiwe. With flexible seating for 80 to 200 guests, a casual atmosphere, and a fully stocked concessions area, The Indigo Room aims to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the local arts scene.

Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson said, “We are delighted to offer a sneak peek at both this thrilling opera adventure and our new performance venue. We hope audiences will return again and again for future events.”

The Indigo Room Michael Beuth

Gabe Napoleon, marketing and communications manager for The Indigo Room, added, “We are racing towards the finish line of getting this new venue open and ready to go. We’re 75-80% there, but we’re still wrapping up some final details before we’re really ready to hit the ground running.” He continued, “We’ve got the name, The Indigo Room, and we’re just quietly rolling things out as things get finalized. The space allows for flexible programming, from seated performances to standing-room-only events, which means more opportunities for diverse and intimate performances.”

Napoleon emphasized the importance of the venue’s versatility. “The Mahaiwe is a grand space, but The Indigo Room offers a more casual and intimate atmosphere. Depending on the nature of the show, we can adjust seating arrangements to suit different performances. This flexibility opens doors for emerging artists and regional talent to showcase their work.”

Besides the Choose Your Own Opera Adventure, The Indigo Room will also host R&B singer Bobby Rush on March 14. A date for the official opening of the space will be announced soon.

For more information on The Indigo Room and upcoming events, mahaiwe.org/events/category/indigo-room/