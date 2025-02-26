'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

“We want the audience to be part of the adventure,” said BOF’s chorus master and assistant conductor, Luca Antonucci. “This isn’t just a concert—it’s a musical journey shaped by the audience’s choices, complete with costumes, props, and plenty of surprises.”

This second annual free family concert marks one of the first public performances at The Indigo Room, an exciting new performance space in the old firehouse adjacent to the Mahaiwe. With flexible seating for 80 to 200 guests, a casual atmosphere, and a fully stocked concessions area, The Indigo Room aims to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the local arts scene.

Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson said, “We are delighted to offer a sneak peek at both this thrilling opera adventure and our new performance venue. We hope audiences will return again and again for future events.”

The Indigo RoomMichael Beuth

Gabe Napoleon, marketing and communications manager for The Indigo Room, added, “We are racing towards the finish line of getting this new venue open and ready to go. We’re 75-80% there, but we’re still wrapping up some final details before we’re really ready to hit the ground running.” He continued, “We’ve got the name, The Indigo Room, and we’re just quietly rolling things out as things get finalized. The space allows for flexible programming, from seated performances to standing-room-only events, which means more opportunities for diverse and intimate performances.”

Napoleon emphasized the importance of the venue’s versatility. “The Mahaiwe is a grand space, but The Indigo Room offers a more casual and intimate atmosphere. Depending on the nature of the show, we can adjust seating arrangements to suit different performances. This flexibility opens doors for emerging artists and regional talent to showcase their work.”

Besides the Choose Your Own Opera Adventure, The Indigo Room will also host R&B singer Bobby Rush on March 14. A date for the official opening of the space will be announced soon.

For more information on The Indigo Room and upcoming events, mahaiwe.org/events/category/indigo-room/

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

Bending the bird curve at Firefly’s first student art exhibit

Perscis Sackey of South Kent School posed next to his and his classmates' photography.

Nathan Miller

A modest group of artists and bird lovers got together at the Millbrook School Friday, Feb. 21, for the first ever Firefly student artist showcase.

The exhibition featured art from student artists from private and public high schools in New York and Connecticut including Millbrook School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Hotchkiss School, Kent School and South Kent School.

