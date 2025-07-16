Classifieds - July 17, 2025

Help Wanted

Want to join our team?: Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking Dishwashers. Positions available immediately. We offer a competitive pay with flexible shifts daytime and/or evening. Please send resumes to: barb@wyantenuck.org, call 413-528-0350 or stop by in person.

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

Congregational Church of Salisbury: opening for Church Administrator. Publicity, bookkeeping, office management, volunteer coordination. See full job description: salisbury
congregationalchurch.org/jobs/. Please email resume and cover letter to jobs@salisburyucc.org.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village is hiring: an Assistant Director/Youth Services Coordinator to start mid-August. The position is 28 hours a week. A full job description and how to apply can be found at huntlibrary.org/employment/

Town of Amenia Highway Department HIGHWAY WORKER: Truck Driver/laborer Full time. Health Insurance, NYS Retirement, paid holidays, vacation, Personal leave, comp time, longevity pay etc; CDL LICENSE REQUIRED $26-$28 an hour depending on experience. Pick up applications at Amenia Highway,8 Borden Lane, Wassaic, NY Or call 845-373-9922.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN: wanted as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Computer Products

Epson Work Force Pro 7720: All in one print (8.5 to 11.17 inches). Scan, Copy, Fax, WiFi. Rarely used. Excellent for art projects, portfolios, engineering, architecture, student projects. $325 or best offer. 860-248-9299, leave message.

Real Estate

Tag Sales

North Canaan, CT

TAG SALE:Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19, from 11 AM to 7 PM, 119 Granite Avenue Extension, Canaan, CT, off Route 7, on the corner of Railroad Street and Granite Avenue Extension.

Sharon, CT

Tag Sale:July 19 & 20, 2025, 9am to 2pm, 351 Gay Street, Sharon CT 06069. No early birds.

Millerton, NY

Annual Tag Sale: Highland Drive, Millerton NY. Friday 7/18 and Saturday 7/19. 9 am to 3 pm. No early birds.

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

exhibit