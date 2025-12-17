LAKEVILLE — Lifelong Lakeville resident, Clayton Squire Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, enveloped in the love of his attentive, tight-knit family.

Born on Dec. 16, 1936, in Sharon Hospital, Clayton was the son of Harold M. and Evelyn K. (Meiklejohn) Smith, both educators, of Lakeville,

Clayton was known for his sharp mind, gentle temperament, and lifelong curiosity. He had a deep interest in nature, history, meteorology, and data analysis; passions that reflected his inquisitive spirit and keen observations of the world around him.

After graduating from Salisbury School in 1954, Clayton went on to receive a BA in History from the University of Connecticut in 1958. With a strong acumen for analyzing data and attention to detail, Clayton furthered his education to become a nationally certified laboratory technologist, enabling him to secure a job as a lab technologist at Sharon Hospital, a position he held for 30+ years.

As a young boy, Clayton enjoyed annual summer vacations with his family to their lakeside cottage in Winthrop, Maine. With a desire to pass on the tradition of cherished, nature-filled experiences, Clayton took his family on yearly oceanside camping trips to Rhode Island (among other places) and devoted an entire summer to travelling across the country, visiting as many national parks and historical landmarks as the season allowed.

Throughout his life Clayton thrived on peaceful, restorative activities: tending to his garden and property, observing nature (especially birds), and listening to classical music from his carefully curated collection.

More recently, Clayton enjoyed a satisfying social life at Noble Horizons. His favorite outings included excursions to restaurants, ice cream parlors, and local historical sites. Back on campus, Clayton looked forward to attending musical and cultural events, participating in still-life painting classes, winning at Bingo, and sharing laughs and daily meals with his dear friends, Martha Eustis, Peter Reyelt, Joe Soper, and Sally Pohlemus.

Clayton is predeceased by his wife Cynthia “Cindy” of 53 years with whom he built a forever home on an idyllic, family-oriented street. He is survived by his son Darren Smith of Salisbury, his incredibly devoted sister Marion Romeo and her husband Fred of Lakeville,niece Susan Romeo of West Cornwall, niece Deanne (Romeo) and husband Jim Lyle of Sharon, niece Lori Romeo and husband Norman Leighty of Goshen, nephew David Romeo and his wife Suzanne of Quincy, Massachusetts, as well as two cousins, four grand nephews, and two grand nieces.

Clayton was admired for his kindness, gentle strength, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. He was a steady presence to friends, neighbors, and all who knew him. His warm smile and thoughtful conversations will be remembered with great affection.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the staff and administration at Noble Horizons for their compassionate and tender care, especially during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, Clayton’s family invites you to honor his memory by stepping out of your comfort zone to help someone in need.

A celebration of Clayton’s life will be held in the new year at the Noble Horizon chapel. Ryan Funeral Home in Lakeville is in care of the arrangements. To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com