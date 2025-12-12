Community Supper and Film Screening

“This is always so gratifying,” said Goodsell, noting that certain businesses, including High Watch Recovery Center, Wilson’s, and Kent and South Kent schools needed a “shout out” for all they’ve done. She said South Kent School focuses on gifts for older children, which is a group that often is overlooked.

Unwrapped contributions are sought for children 1 to 15 years old who might otherwise find little or nothing from Santa, they said. The bounty will be set up at the Community House on Thursday, allowing parents to come and take what they want. If there are still items left, grandparents are invited to “shop.”

The atmosphere was festive Saturday, as a stuffed dog began barking a Christmas tune whenever someone walked in front of it. A large decked-out bear posted at the parking lot entrance reminded passersby of the event. Visiting children were able to get a close-up look at the fire truck and walk through the firehouse if they wished.

Goodsell and Iannucci were very grateful to those who donated wood for the fire pit. “And so many asked if they could bring us coffee or hot chocolate,” said Iannucci.

Goodsell said many who came talked about having grown children who were recipients of the gifts when their families were struggling. “They are so glad to be able to give back,” she said.