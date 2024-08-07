Cooking up natural nourishment in Cornwall

As of last weekend, a GoFundMe, set up to support the Kemmerer family, had raised around $59,633. There are several different fundraising events planned for the near future to continue providing support.

Wendy Burton, Town Supervisor of Stanford, anticipates a ticketed brunch and silent auction on Sept. 28 at Bangallworks. The goal is to raise $40,000 at that event. She explained that even though the farm was covered by insurance, it would not cover all of the expenses that come with rebuilding.

Burton expressed that the community at large is on such a “beautiful roll.” More than 400 volunteers worked together this spring to build the “sparc park,” a community playground that draws families and children from Pine Plains, Millbrook, Milan and Clinton Corner/Salt Point.

Burton calls upon this same community to come together once more and help the Kemmerers clean up and rebuild.

Smoke lingered in the air at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville after the firefighters responded to the blaze that claimed barns and equipment. A GoFundMe campaign has started and a fundraiser is planned for September. Emily Hay Kemmerer

Danielle (Dani) Nicholson, a longtime resident of Pine Plains, has been at the forefront of helping the Kemmerer family and garnering support from the local community. She is a self-proclaimed “freelance hospitality professional.” She is famed for her empanadas in the Stanford area and has begun selling them with help from generous donations by local farmers who provide ingredients. The funds she raises directly support the Kemmerer family.

Nicholson worked extensively with the Millbrook Horse Trials and organizers to raise awareness for the nearby Kemmerer Farm at the event. Her initial idea was to hang flyers around the grounds, which blossomed into something much bigger.

The Central Press donated flyers and posters, many of the vendors lent their support, and a raffle was set up with the help of the horse trials to offer free entry for one competitor to the competition in 2025. Tickets were $20, and the funds were donated to the Kemmerer GoFundMe.

Emily Hay Kemmerer

She also worked in conjunction with the vendors and boutiques featured at the Millbrook Horse Trials to sell thousands of dollars worth of merchandise within several hours at the patron luncheon on Sunday, July 28th.

Vanner House, one of the boutique vendors at the horse trials that graciously allowed Nicholson to model their apparel and accessories, has offered to continue to support the cause. They will donate 10% of all online purchases that use the promo code KEMMERERGIVE10 directly to the family. Their website is, www.vannerhouse.com

Nicholson expressed that it is in her “blood and bones to want to do more.” Herself, along with Courtney Haire, and other members of the community are planning a Fall Farm Fundraiser to raise awareness and support for the Kemmerer Family. For more information or to get involved, community members can reach out to savekemmererfarm@gmail.com

Nicholson is a friend of Emily Kemmerer and the family, as well as an example of the power of community. She explained that “we may all be little fish in a big pond, but we can still make ripples.” The link to the GoFundMe is: https://gofund.me/58d84221

Kemmerer Farm was one of two Dutchess County family farms recognized as Century Farms at the New York State Agricultural Society’s 2023 annual meeting. To receive Century Farm status, a farm must be in continuous operation by the same family on the same property for at least 100 years.





Scenes of wreckage following the July 18 fire at Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville. The farm was named one of two Century Farms at the New York State Agricultural Society’s annual meeting in January 2023. Emily Hay Kemmerer



