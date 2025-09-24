wastewater

Cornwall accepts proposal for design, construction of sewer facility

CORNWALL — Plans for a wastewater treatment plant in West Cornwall are one step closer to reality.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Board of Selectman moved forward with engineering firm Natural System Utilities’ proposal to design and build the facility.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the cost came in under budget and the timeline indicates the plant could be up and running by winter 2028.

“We interviewed four different firms, narrowed it down to two, of which one voted to submit a proposal,” said Ridgway. “First step is design. Second step is getting the permits.... and then the construction. So, if everything goes right you’d have testing and startup in February of 2028.”

The project is partially funded by Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded $3 million to the town. Remaining costs, up to $3.25 million, would be financed by a general obligation bond of the Town of Cornwall.

Natural System Utilities’ estimate to design and build the plant was less than $2 million.

The plant will be located in the grassy plot between the post office and the design studio in West Cornwall.

Design of the pumping system and pipes to connect to the wastewater facility will be done separately and has not yet been planned.

