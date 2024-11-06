Cornwall launches take-home meal program for seniors

Recipients pick up prepared dinners at the first installment of Cornwall’s new senior meal program.

Riley Klein
community

Cornwall launches take-home meal program for seniors

CORNWALL — Homemade Meals 2 Go began providing frozen dinner to seniors living in Cornwall this month.

The new program, under the leadership of Selectman Jennifer Markow and Park and Recreation Chair Michelle Shipp, allows senior citizens to order three entrees and six side dishes from a menu of options.

Park and Rec has hosted senior luncheons and breakfasts for more than a year prior to launching the take-home program. Markow and Shipp said they noticed how appreciative the recipients were for getting “real, homemade meals” and decided to expand the dining options to include grab-and-go freezable dinners.

Shipp and Markow do all the shopping for local ingredients and then cook the meals at the Parish House. Both are licensed through Torrington Area Health for the meal program.

The first round of distribution took place at the United Church of Christ’s Parish House Sunday, Nov. 3. In total, 31 seniors came to pick up dinners.

Resident Pat Thibault found the program “exciting” and was looking forward to eating the food. “They are good cooks so I know the food is going to be delicious.”

“It’s wonderful,” said resident Lynn La Porta. “Just knowing those meals are there during bad weather, you know we’re out in the country... and this makes a huge difference.”

The November menu included pulled pork, meat lasagna and vegetable lasagna as the main courses. Side options were mac ‘n cheese, roasted veggies, seasoned corn and green beans.

Homemade Meals 2 Go provides the dinners free of charge to senior Cornwall Food Pantry clients. For all other Cornwall seniors, the cost is $15 per order.

A grant from the Cornwall Foundation and sponsorship from the Cornwall Association helped bring the effort together.

The program will return in December with a new menu. Visit cornwallparkrec.org/seniors for more information.

community

Latest News

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night
Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

Keep ReadingShow less
halloween