Reader’s Digest includes Kent among most beautiful American main streets

Main Street in Kent offers quaint village vibes with a range of shopping and eatery options. It had been compared to Star Hollow in “Gilmore Girls” and has even hosted fan fests for the show.

Theo Maniatis

KENT — The June issue of Reader’s Digest selected Main Street in Kent as one of the “20 Most Beautiful” in America.

“Main streets have character,” the Digest article states. “At one time, you could walk down the main street in your town and stop at the grocery store, the hardware store and the library all on the same block.”

While many small American towns have given way to suburban malls, oversized parking lots and huge thruways, Kent is a reminder of a bygone time.

Kent First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer said, “The variety of stores we have, the restaurants we have, candy shops and ice cream stores. There’s something for everybody.”

Many local businesses operate out of century-old buildings along the tree-lined Main Street (Route 7).

The Digest describes Kent as “one of the many towns that has been compared to Stars Hollow, from the ‘Gilmore Girls’…It has the same charming, small-town appeal, including locally owned stores and town events and festivals.”

In fact, the town has hosted the “Gilmore Girls” fan fest twice, in 2017 and 2019, with about 1,500 fans showing up each time.

Reflecting on the recognition, Lindenmayer highlighted other worthwhile aspects of the town aside from the main street. “We have had a tremendous increase in people visiting because it is just a beautiful place. We have a gorgeous river. At our border, we have beautiful mountains. We have great trails to hike on.”

Kent was one of four Northeast towns to make the Digest’s List. Bath, Maine, Provincetown, Massachusetts, and Woodstock, New York, also earned recognition.

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

