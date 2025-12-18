kids
12/21/2025
Cornwall Village
Pine St.
06753
Cornwall, Conn.
United States
Cornwall Parade of Lights

Cornwall Parade of Lights in Cornwall Village, Sunday, Dec. 21. Lineup at 5:30 p.m. and step off at 6 p.m.

kids

Latest News

Ski jumpers share with Salisbury Central what it’s like to soar

Students of Salisbury Central School watch ski jumpers soar during an assembly with Salisbury Winter Sports Association Wednesday, Dec. 17.

By Riley Klein

SALISBURY — Representatives of Salisbury Winter Sports Association gave a presentation at Salisbury Central School Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Former U.S. Olympic coach Larry Stone explained the fundamentals of the unique sport of ski jumping and its long history in Salisbury, where he learned to jump.

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

community

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

hvrhs