Cornwall salutes local veterans

Korean War veteran Huntington Williams, right, of Cornwall, and other vets with ties to Cornwall received custom calendars from the CCS kindergarteners.

Riley Klein
veterans day 2024

Cornwall salutes local veterans

CORNWALL — The students of Cornwall Consolidated School held a ceremony for local veterans Friday, Nov. 8.

In total, 10 veterans with ties to Cornwall attended the morning assembly. Some live in Cornwall, some attended CCS themselves, some have relatives who work in the school and some are proud parents or grandparents of current CCS students.

The veterans were Army Corporal Huntington Williams (served from 1953-55), Navy Lieutenant Guy “Max” Ule Jr. (1962-65), Army Specialist David Cadwell (1970-72), Army Specialist Joseph Gwazdauskas (1971-74), Army Specialist John Fox (1977-80), Navy Petty Officer Second Class Tim Naylor (1978-84), Army Colonel Kirk Harrington (1990-2014), Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Rashkoff (2012-17), Army Specialist Jake Thulin (2015-20), and Army Specialist Caleb Boucher (2018-22).

The servicemen enjoyed breakfast with the CCS eighth graders before meeting the full student body in the gymnasium.

The seventh-grade class led a touching ceremony for the veterans and thanked them for their service to the nation.

When asked what inspired the vets to join the armed forces, a variety of answers were offered.

“I was inspired by the draft board,” said Huntington Williams, Cornwall resident and veteran of the Korean War.

Jake Thulin, CCS night custodian, said he joined to continue a family legacy: “I’m a third-generation service member. My grandfather served in World War II. My father served in the Air Force for about 10 years. So, I just kind of wanted to maintain that tradition.”

“I knew I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself,” said Daniel Rashkoff, whose mother is the nurse at CCS. “It’s one of the best things I ever did in my life. I’m really grateful for the experience and I’m grateful to all of you for putting this on and honoring us.”

veterans day 2024

Latest News

Searching for Bigfoot

Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Transforming collective healing

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle