Kent Center School flies flag at half mast for Veterans Day

Veterans salute the flag as it is flown at half mast on Friday, Nov. 8, outside Kent Center School.

Alec Linden
KENT — On Friday morning, Nov. 8, the students of Kent Center School gathered under clear skies for the Veterans Day ceremonial flag-raising.

A hush fell over the chattering crowd as the assembled representatives from Kent’s American Legion Post, no. 153, strode across the lawn in ceremonial military dress. South Kent resident Donald Hicks provided traditional bagpipe accompaniment as the group took their positions adjacent to the flagpole.

Legion Post no. 153 Commander Sergeant First Class Brent Kallstrom led the entourage, followed by Legion Post Adjutant Captain Kathleen Lindenmayer, Kent First Selectman Captain Marty Lindenmayer, Sergeant at Arms Joe Benetti, and Petty Officer Second Class Laurie Zidak.

Kent Center School Principal Michelle Mott offered brief opening remarks of respect for the group and veterans across the country. “These individuals have made contributions and sacrifices,” she said, and embody the ideals of “courage, selflessness, and dedication.”

As bagpipe tones filled the still morning air, the retinue stood by, saluting the flag as it was raised to half-mast. The students then performed the pledge of allegiance, followed by a moment of silence.

Principal Mott took the floor again to close the ceremony and to encourage the students to meet the veterans. “We are grateful for their commitment,” she concluded.

First Selectman Lindenmayer made his way down the line of students, shaking hands and saying hello as the rest of the group mingled. Eventually, the students filtered back into the warmth of the school building and to their regular class schedules.

Searching for Bigfoot

Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Transforming collective healing

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

