Cornwall spring real estate transactions

CORNWALL — The Cornwall real estate market saw five transfers in April and one in May.

After more than a year on the market, Titus “Bosch” Welliver sold his 1781 house on Hall Road for $1,008,000.

Median recorded prices in Cornwall have plateaued between $900,000 and $1,100,000 since May of last year on a rolling 12-month basis with a peak of $1,120,000 in December of 2024. Currently there are only three houses for sale in Cornwall – two for under $400,000 and one for $1,250,000.

Transactions

18 Kent Road — fully leased commercial building on 0.3 acres transferred by GCH Enterprises Inc to Good Hill Properties LLC for $295,000 on April 1.

35 Pierce Lane — 3 bedroom/1 bath home transferred by Estate of Michael DeGreenia to Allen DeGreenia by Administrative Deed for $68,000 on April 2.

39 Great Hollow Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath renovated toll house built in the 1740’s transferred by Robert Nethery to Thomas Hyde Murphy and Julie Bowers Murphy for $905,000 on April 14.

56 Hall Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath house built in 1781 on 10 acres transferred by Titus Welliver to Crosby’s Country House LLC for $1,008,000 on April 17.

137 Town Street — 5 bedroom/4 bathroom renovated barn built in 1900 transferred by Gray Barn LC to 137 Town Street LLC for $3,245,000 on April 23.

182 & 190 Dibble Hill Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath house on 11.11 acres transferred by Laurance H. Freed Executor and Estate of Clarisse B Perrette to Trisha Urben, Trustee and Trisha Urben Revocable Trust for $800,000 on May 15.

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as transferred between April 1, 2025, and May 31, 2025, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.