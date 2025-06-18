real estate

Cornwall spring real estate transactions

An antique house surrounded by stone walls and steps built in 1781 on 56 Hall Road was sold for $1,008,000 after more than a year on the market.

Christine Bates

CORNWALL — The Cornwall real estate market saw five transfers in April and one in May.

After more than a year on the market, Titus “Bosch” Welliver sold his 1781 house on Hall Road for $1,008,000.

Median recorded prices in Cornwall have plateaued between $900,000 and $1,100,000 since May of last year on a rolling 12-month basis with a peak of $1,120,000 in December of 2024. Currently there are only three houses for sale in Cornwall – two for under $400,000 and one for $1,250,000.

Transactions

18 Kent Road — fully leased commercial building on 0.3 acres transferred by GCH Enterprises Inc to Good Hill Properties LLC for $295,000 on April 1.

35 Pierce Lane — 3 bedroom/1 bath home transferred by Estate of Michael DeGreenia to Allen DeGreenia by Administrative Deed for $68,000 on April 2.

39 Great Hollow Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath renovated toll house built in the 1740’s transferred by Robert Nethery to Thomas Hyde Murphy and Julie Bowers Murphy for $905,000 on April 14.

56 Hall Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath house built in 1781 on 10 acres transferred by Titus Welliver to Crosby’s Country House LLC for $1,008,000 on April 17.

137 Town Street — 5 bedroom/4 bathroom renovated barn built in 1900 transferred by Gray Barn LC to 137 Town Street LLC for $3,245,000 on April 23.

182 & 190 Dibble Hill Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath house on 11.11 acres transferred by Laurance H. Freed Executor and Estate of Clarisse B Perrette to Trisha Urben, Trustee and Trisha Urben Revocable Trust for $800,000 on May 15.

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as transferred between April 1, 2025, and May 31, 2025, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Juneteenth and Mumbet’s legacy

Juneteenth and Mumbet’s legacy
Sheffield resident, singer Wanda Houston will play Mumbet in "1781" on June 19 at 7 p.m. at The Center on Main, Falls Village.
Jeffery Serratt

In August of 1781, after spending thirty years as an enslaved woman in the household of Colonel John Ashley in Sheffield, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mumbet, was the first enslaved person to sue for her freedom in court. At the time of her trial there were 5,000 enslaved people in the state. MumBet’s legal victory set a precedent for the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts in 1790, the first in the nation. She took the name Elizabeth Freeman.

Local playwrights Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi will tell her story in a staged reading of “1781” to celebrate Juneteenth, ay 7 p.m. at The Center on Main in Falls Village, Connecticut.Singer Wanda Houston will play MumBet, joined by actors Chantell McCulloch, Tarik Shah, Kim Canning, Sherie Berk, Howard Platt, Gloria Parker and Ruby Cameron Miller. Musical composer Donald Sosin added, “MumBet is an American hero whose story deserves to be known much more widely.”

A sweet collaboration with students in Torrington

A sweet collaboration with students in Torrington

The new mural painted by students at Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut.

Photo by Kristy Barto, owner of The Nutmeg Fudge Company

Thanks to a unique collaboration between The Nutmeg Fudge Company, local artist Gerald Incandela, and Saint John Paul The Great Academy in Torrington, Connecticut a mural — designed and painted entirely by students — now graces the interior of the fudge company.

The Nutmeg Fudge Company owner Kristy Barto was looking to brighten her party space with a mural that celebrated both old and new Torrington. She worked with school board member Susan Cook and Incandela to reach out to the Academy’s art teacher, Rachael Martinelli.

In the company of artists

In the company of artists

Curator Henry Klimowicz, left, with artists Brigitta Varadi and Amy Podmore at The Re Institute

Aida Laleian

For anyone who wants a deeper glimpse into how art comes about, an on-site artist talk is a rich experience worth the trip.On Saturday, June 14, Henry Klimowicz’s cavernous Re Institute — a vast, converted 1960’s barn north of Millerton — hosted Amy Podmore and Brigitta Varadi, who elucidated their process to a small but engaged crowd amid the installation of sculptures and two remarkable videos.

Though they were all there at different times, a common thread among Klimowicz, Podmore and Varadi is their experience of New Hampshire’s famed MacDowell Colony. The silence, the safety of being able to walk in the woods at night, and the camaraderie of other working artists are precious goads to hardworking creativity. For his part, for fifteen years, Klimowicz has promoted community among thousands of participating artists, in the hope that the pairs or groups he shows together will always be linked. “To be an artist,” he stressed, “is to be among other artists.”

