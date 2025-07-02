real estate

April, May real estate sales in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — In the last five years, the median price of a single-family home in North Canaan has risen from $168,000 to $284,750, an increase of 69%, in line with the regional market in Connecticut.

At the end of June there were eight single family homes listed for sale with six of them offered at under $500,000.

Transactions

79 East Main St. — 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.25 acres sold by Estate of Michael Tyler, Estate of Larry Tyler, Keith F Tyler and Stephen C. Tyler to Carlos Mario Pineda Coreas and Mirna Marisol Chavez for $81,250 recorded on April 17.

25 Honey Hill Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1954 sold by Community Residences Incorporated to Joshua C. Bergenty and Lana K. Knudson for $340,000 recorded on April 28.

68 Allyndale Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.51 acres sold by VRMTG Asset Trust US Bank Trust National to S. Sodhi and K. Sodhi Gurmeet for $413,400 recorded on April 29.

55 Allyndale Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Deborah Gasperini and Susa Throop to Rosa Barnaba and Hoah Cooper for $322,000 recorded on May 12.

37 Old Turnpike Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Annette L. Roddy to Lemon Properties LLC for $90,000 recorded on May 12.

65 East Main St. ­— 2 bedroom/1 bath home sold by Oueslati Haithem to Seaside Capital LLC for $165,000 recorded on May 14.

305 Ashley Falls Road — 1.2 acres lot across the road from the Caddie Shack sold by Michael Rossi to Ashley Falls Owner LLC for $68,000 recorded on May 27.

*Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between April 1, 2025, and May 31, 2025, provided by the North Canaan Assistant Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

