Falls Village real estate transfers

FALLS VILLAGE — From February through the end of July in Falls Village, there were seven real estate transfers — about one a month. This is not unusual for small towns, even as prices continue to rise.

For the last two-and-a-half years the median price in Falls Village has remained above $600,000 and at the end of July hit a historical high of $794,500 on a rolling 12-month basis.

Transactions

5 Prospect Street — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.14 acres sold by Richard Allen Cockerline to Shelby Girard for $650,000 in March.

147 Canaan Mountain Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.4 acres sold by Richard David McDonough to Peter Sanders for $1,225,000 in April.

137-141 Belden Street — 2 bedroom/3 bath home on 23.7 acres sold by Dale McDonald to 137-141 Belden St. LLC for $2,040,000 in April.

137-141 Belden Street – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.77 acres sold by Dale McDonald to 137-141 Belden St. LLC for $360,000 in April.

18 Route 63 — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 0.83 acres sold by Congress & John LLC to Christian Allyn for $230,000 in May.

200 Johnson Road — 4 bedrooms/3.5 bath home on 64 acres sold by Steven J. Pressley Estate c/o Jean McClung Executor to Andrew W. Richard Honn Chan for $1,245,000 in July.

300 Route 7 North — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 18 acres and a pool sold by Patrick Hafner to John Duca for $650,000 in July.

* Town of Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between February 1, 2025, and July 31, 2025, provided by the Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Details on property taken from Assessor’s field cards. Current market listings and median prices from CT Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

