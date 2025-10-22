real estate

Cornwall summer real estate

Built in 1988 bordered by stone walls on 1.26 acres, 8 Twixt Road sold for $1,177,500 on Aug. 27.

Christine Bates

CORNWALL — After a slow summer of sales in Cornwall, activity picked up in September. By the end of September, the Cornwall median price for a single-family residence over the last 12 months was $956,500, slightly lower than the all-time high in December 2024 of $1,200,000.

As of Oct. 15, there were ten single family homes listed for sale with five above one million dollars.

Transactions

337 Town Street — 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 5.02 acres sold by Virginia and Bonnie P. Potter to Chloe Ocain and Daniel Snyder for $460,000 recorded on June 10.

42 Dark Entry Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 5.03 acres sold by Craig A. and Maria Helena Bridgman to Carol Connolly and Bruce Graham Connor and Elizabeth Ruseell all Trustees to Natures World Order Ministries for $620,000 recorded on June 18.

411 Cornwall Hollow Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.1 acres sold by Nicholas A. Johnson Executor of Estate of Sanhueza Hernan to Kathleeen Mary and John Christopher Whalen for $515,000 recorded on July 8.

8 Twixt Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.26 acres built in 1988 sold by Travis and Erika Feehan to 8 Twist LLC for $1,177,500 recorded on Aug. 28.

10 River Road South — Commercial building on 1.76 acres sold by Superior Plus Energy Services Inc. to Riveroadsouth LLC for $126,000 recorded on Sept. 8.

77 Johnson Road — 65.269 acres of land donated by Lisa P. Staron Trustee of Greyledge Trust to the Cornwall Conservation Trust Inc. valued at $1,250,000 recorded on Sept. 9.

8 River Road — Commercial building on 1 acre of land sold by Maz North LLC and Mark Ziello to RD Property LLC for $150,000 recorded on Sept. 10.

Town Street — 9.12 acres of land sold by James J Childress Executor of Ranney H Moss Estate and Ann Ranney Hughes Childress Estate to Cream Hollow LLC for $170,000recorded on Sept. 15.

35 College Street — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 23 acres sold by Theresa N. Elliott to Andrew K. Meyer Trustee of Ogden Drive Trust for $880,000 recorded on Sept. 22.

64 Todd Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 9 acres sold by Daniel D. and Dorcas Blake Beatty Hubbard to Jeffrey P. and Melanie B. Donaldson for $1,1162,500 recorded on Sept. 22.

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as transferred between June 1, 2025, and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY

Latest News

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Housy takes on Halloween

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

