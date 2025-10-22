Cornwall summer real estate

CORNWALL — After a slow summer of sales in Cornwall, activity picked up in September. By the end of September, the Cornwall median price for a single-family residence over the last 12 months was $956,500, slightly lower than the all-time high in December 2024 of $1,200,000.

As of Oct. 15, there were ten single family homes listed for sale with five above one million dollars.

Transactions

337 Town Street — 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 5.02 acres sold by Virginia and Bonnie P. Potter to Chloe Ocain and Daniel Snyder for $460,000 recorded on June 10.

42 Dark Entry Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 5.03 acres sold by Craig A. and Maria Helena Bridgman to Carol Connolly and Bruce Graham Connor and Elizabeth Ruseell all Trustees to Natures World Order Ministries for $620,000 recorded on June 18.

411 Cornwall Hollow Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.1 acres sold by Nicholas A. Johnson Executor of Estate of Sanhueza Hernan to Kathleeen Mary and John Christopher Whalen for $515,000 recorded on July 8.

8 Twixt Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.26 acres built in 1988 sold by Travis and Erika Feehan to 8 Twist LLC for $1,177,500 recorded on Aug. 28.

10 River Road South — Commercial building on 1.76 acres sold by Superior Plus Energy Services Inc. to Riveroadsouth LLC for $126,000 recorded on Sept. 8.

77 Johnson Road — 65.269 acres of land donated by Lisa P. Staron Trustee of Greyledge Trust to the Cornwall Conservation Trust Inc. valued at $1,250,000 recorded on Sept. 9.

8 River Road — Commercial building on 1 acre of land sold by Maz North LLC and Mark Ziello to RD Property LLC for $150,000 recorded on Sept. 10.

Town Street — 9.12 acres of land sold by James J Childress Executor of Ranney H Moss Estate and Ann Ranney Hughes Childress Estate to Cream Hollow LLC for $170,000recorded on Sept. 15.

35 College Street — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 23 acres sold by Theresa N. Elliott to Andrew K. Meyer Trustee of Ogden Drive Trust for $880,000 recorded on Sept. 22.

64 Todd Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 9 acres sold by Daniel D. and Dorcas Blake Beatty Hubbard to Jeffrey P. and Melanie B. Donaldson for $1,1162,500 recorded on Sept. 22.

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as transferred between June 1, 2025, and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY