North Canaan real estate sales

Beside the railroad tracks in North Canaan, the building at 51 Main Street—home to Roma Pizza—sold for $265,000 in August.

Christine Bates

NORTH CANAAN — Despite a record median sale price of $330,000 in September, homes in North Canaan remain relatively affordable. Six of the 11 properties sold went for less than $300,000.

As of late October, seven homes were on the market in North Canaan, with listing prices ranging from $289,000 to $699,000.

Transactions

28 Greene Avenue — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 2.17 acres sold by Estate of Jeremiah T. Fallon Jr. to Leverton Greene for $350,500.

36 Old Turnpike Road North — 3 bedroom/4 bath home on 8.34 acres sold by CJMD2LLC to Jane O. and Daniel I. Glazer for $1,115,000.

43 Greene Avenue — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.96 acres sold by Candice Roberts to Deann Hemmerich for $412,000.

14 Cedar Lane — 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 0.94 acres sold by Jo-Ann Cascardi and Judie Provercher to Gregory Hedus for $250,000.

6 Browns Lane — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on one acre sold by Domenic J Sebben Jr. to Tyler Sebben for $312,500.

5 Mountain View Lane — 1.66 vacant lot sold by Deborah C. Bourbeau to 5 Mountain View LLC for $84,000.

151 Sand Road — 3 lots on 2.1 acres sold by Mark D. Palmer Executor to Daniel Tomaino for $89,250.

81 Main Street — 1 bedroom/1 bath mixed used building sold by Arjo Properties LLC to DH GRD Realty LLC for $255,000.

58 Barlow Street — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by Heidi L Reineke to Joshua B. Jeremiah and Dara M. Dominick for $287,500.

101-7 Sand Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch sold by Lisa M. Bousquet and Phyllis G. Robinson to Nicholas Amato and Ethan M. Arseraut for $280,000.

367 Norfolk Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home sold by Pauline K. Garfield to Timothy R. Graves and Magdalen M Sebastian for $280,000.

7 Lawrence Avenue — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by Sarah E. Divine to Jessie and Dustin Lawrence for $297,000.

27 Tobey Hill Road — 5 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 3.88 acres built in 1790 sold by J. Keith Nolan Trust to Taylor Miles Wilson and Mileen Zarin Wilson for $630,000.

North Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by North Canaan Assistant Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, licensed in CT and NY.

