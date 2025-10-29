real estate

Salisbury’s September real estate sales

The former home of the Passports store, 14 Main St. was renovated by design team Hendricks Churchill for residential and commercial use and sold for $1,275,000 after initially being listed at $1,700,000.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — September was a busy month for selling newly constructed condo garage units at Lime Rock Park, which accounted for five of the 12 monthly transfers.

The sale of only three single-family residences, one mixed-use property and three parcels of land were also recorded. The median price of a single-family home in Salisbury in September fell to $865,000, its lowest level this year after reaching a peak in May of $1,350,000. At the end of October, there were 26 single-family homes listed for sale with 20 over $1 million and only two below September’s median price

Land

80 Brinton Hill Road — 51.38 acres of vacant residential land sold by Abraham Ayrookuzhil Cherian Chandy to Cory and Meredith Murphy for $550,000.

163 White Hollow Road — 8.82 vacant residential acres sold by Eleanor Sternell of Estate to Michael Burns for $290,000.

17 and 19 Perry Street — 0.49 acres of land sold by Salisbury Housing Trust to Mia Stevens and Tyler Smith for $255,000.

Commercial

14 Main Street — Office/retail space of 4,916 square feet sold by H&R Holdings LLC to John and Medora Geary for $1,275,000.

Single-Family Homes

52 Cooper Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath modern home built in 1981 on 8 acres sold by Robert Scharf Revocable Trust, Melissa Stockwell Scharf Trust and Constance Scharf Trustee to Thomas M. Callahan and Luis Felipe Arroyo for $1,075,000.

265 Housatonic River Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 10.18 acres sold by Mark Pictin to Jennifer Wening for $775,000.

4 Main Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath single family residence built in 1830 sold by Janet Andre Block to Book House LLC for $1,395,000.

Lime Rock Condo Garages

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 1/2 sold by LRP Garages LLC to 711 Lime Rock LLC for $620,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 3/4 sold by LRP Garages LLC to 711 Lime Rock LLC for $620,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 5 sold by LRP Garages LLC to Allen Levy Executive LLC for $350,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 7 sold by LRP Garages LLC to Corporate Motorsports LLC for $350,000.

60 White Hollow Road — Garage Unit 8 sold by LRP Garages LLC to LRP8 LLC for $350,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

