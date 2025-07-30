real estate

Kent real estate transfers in June

Situated close to New Preston, the South Kent home at 392 Kent Hollow Road built in 2021 sold for $903,000 – the most expensive property sold in Kent in June.

Christin Bates

KENT — The number of Kent single family homes sold continued to decline in June to an average of only 23 a year while the median price of a single family home in the month of June was $734,000 echoing national trends of lower sales volume and higher prices.

At the end of July, 11 single family homes were listed for sale with only two under a million dollars.

Transactions

76 South Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath homes on 1.72 acres sold by Keller Hannah Alley, Andrew J. Keller and Hannah L. Alley to Michael Arden for $565,000.

80 North Main Street, Unit 2 — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath sold by Mark Schulze and Shannon Marshall to Helen MacDonald Degener for $440,000.

392 Kent Hollow Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 1.4 acres sold by Alecia Evans to Madeline Krakowsky and Alfred Joseph Dalessandro for $903,000.

13 Kent Cornwall Road — 4 bedroom/3 bath house sold by Lester Bartis to Jianhua Feng for $520,000.

*Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1 and June 30, 2025, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

