July real estate transactions in Salisbury

Sale of the ranch home at 375 Salmon Kill Road reflect the trajectory of Salisbury real estate prices. The house sold for $287,000 in 2017, then $449,000 in 2023 and in July for $595,000.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — Fifteen properties were sold in July in Salisbury — more than double in a typical month, across a broad price range. Seven properties were sold below $500,000, another five between $500,000 and $1,000,000 and just three over a million. The median price of a single-family residence over the 12-month period ending on July 31 fell to $950,000 after reaching an all-time high in May of $1,145,000.

Transactions

188 Undermountain Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath antique home on 1.15 acres sold for $575,000.

54 Rocky Lane — 5 bedroom/3 full bath and 2 half bath home on 1.32 acres with deeded lakefront access sold for $1,300,000.

9 Porter Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath house built in1880 house sold for $155,000.

41A Fowler Street — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.07 acres sold for $420,000.

68B East Main Street — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home on leased land sold for $250,000.

37 Bostwick Street — 6 bedroom/3.5 bath house sold to the Salisbury Housing Committee for $250,000.

5 Red Bird Lane — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch built in 1962 sold for $1,475,000.

15 Indian Cave Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on .5 acres sold for $435,000.

77 Beaver Dam Road — 4 acres of land sold for $225,000.

31 Porter Street — 3,018 square foot commercial building sold for $610,000.

40 East Main Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.3 acres sold for $725,000.

13 Seneca Lane — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 4.1 acres sold for $625,500.

375 Salmon Kill Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home sold for $595,000.

126 Millerton Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home built in 2008 sold for $1,800,000.

140 Lime Rock Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1830 on 6.8 acres sold for $610,000

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between July 1, 2025, and July 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Latest News

Deputies respond to political dispute at Fountain Square

AMENIA — Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputies broke up a political dispute between two Amenia residents at Fountain Square in downtown Amenia on Tuesday, July 15.

Kimberly Travis of Amenia was conducting her daily “No Kings” anti-Trump administration protest at Fountain Square at 1:15 p.m. when Jamie Deines, of Amenia and candidate for Town Board in the Nov. 4 election, approached her.

police news

East Twin Lake finds new hope as hydrilla fades

Gregory Bugbee, associate scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), where he heads the Office of Aquatic Invasive Species (OAIS), was a guest speaker at the Aug. 2 annual meeting of the Twin Lakes Association.

Debra A. Aleksinas

SALISBURY— A fierce and costly battle to halt the spread of hydrilla in East Twin Lake may have finally paid off.

All but three remaining small patches, one near the shoreline at O’Hara’s Landing Marina and two others in deeper water as boats exit the marina and head out, have been destroyed by this summer’s treatment with the aquatic herbicide fluridone, which began on May 20. None of the remaining plants are thriving.

environment

Lisa Mae Keller

LIME ROCK — Lisa Mae Keller of Lime Rock, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at her home on July 26, 2025, following a yearlong battle with cancer. Lisa remained at home between lengthy stays at Smilow Cancer Hospital – Yale New Haven. Throughout Lisa’s ordeal, the family home was a constant hub of love and support, with friends and relatives regularly dropping by. Their presence lifted Lisa’s spirits and helped her stay positive during even the toughest moments. The family remains deeply grateful to the community for their unwavering kindness and encouragement.

Born on June 2, 1958, in Bridgeport to Mae and Robert Schmidle, Lisa graduated from Newtown High School in 1976. Lisa first attended Ithica College to pursue a degree in fine arts concentrating on opera. Drawn to a more robust and challenging curriculum, Lisa transferred to Whittier College, Whittier, California earning a Bachelor of Science degree. It was in 1988 that Lisa met and married Robert (Rob) Keller in Newtown, Connecticut. Together, they embarked on a remarkable journey. The couple started small businesses, developed land in Litchfield County and welcomed in quick succession their sons Baxter and Clayton. The growing family discovered the long-abandoned historic Lime Rock Casino in 1993, while attending a race at Lime Rock Park. The couple found it difficult to commute for work while raising a family and restoring a vintage home. Lisa persuaded her husband that chimney sweeping was a noble profession, leading them to purchase the established business, Sultans of Soot Chimney Sweeps. She later leveraged her role into ownership of the largest U.S. importer of vintage Italian reproduction gun parts. Even as her entrepreneurial ventures expanded, Lisa continued managing the pick, pack, and ship operation for Kirst Konverter, though she sold the remainder of the business prior to her illness. Lisa will be remembered for her business acumen, community service, and being a trained vocalist with the Crescendo Coral Group of Lime Rock. Lisa tended the extensive gardens around the home and curated an art collection that adorns the walls within. Baking cookies was a passion. Countless cookie packages were sent world wide to each son and their military friends while deployed. It is still undetermined in the Keller house whether the Army or Marines leave less crumbs. At Christmas, the Lakeville Post Office staff would post over 80 packages of cookies to lucky recipients, while receiving a tray for their effort. Unable to bake cookies in her last year, Lisa selflessly compiled and self-published “ Pot Luck at The Casino”, a 160 page book of all of her favorite recipes, sent to everyone on her cookie list. It was a true labor of love.

John Richard Krupinski

LITCHFIELD — John Richard (Jr.) Krupinski, of Winsted, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Hartford Hospital.

Born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Torrington, Connecticut he was the son of John Joseph Krupinski and Eleanor (Kavesky) Krupinski. John grew up in Litchfield, Connecticut and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1967. While still in high school, John was a member of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department.

