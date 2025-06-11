Salisbury real estate sales in May

245-251 Belgo Road, built in 1845, sold in 2014 for $525,000, renovated and sold in 2019 for $2,500,000, and resold on May 12 for $4,100,000.

Christine Bates
real estate

Salisbury real estate sales in May

SALISBURY — Five of Salisbury’s eight home sales in May closed over $2 million. Three of the five were located in Lakeville.

The median price of a single-family home on a rolling 12-month basis in Salisbury reached $1,370,000, 62.7% higher than May of 2024. At the same time there were 29 homes listed for sale at the beginning of June. No slowdown is in sight as the selling season begins.

Transactions

30 Selleck Hill Road — 2.06 acres of vacant land sold by Salisbury Housing Trust to Bridget Clarke Sayler and Dominic M. Sayler for $195,000.

29 Morgan Lane — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath lake front home on 2.05 acres sold by Kevin J. McCaffrey and Cara C. McCaffrey to Anne Fredericks for $5,250,000.

62 Rocky Lane — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 4 acres sold by Julia Cathleen Ott to Jeffrey and Naomi A. Bravin, Linda Williams and Wesley Miller for $700,000.

Selleck Hill Road —121.02 acres of forested land sold by SP Consolidated Land and Cattle LLC to Christopher Hewat for $1,000,000.

172 Selleck Hill Road — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 15.4 acres sold by Elizabeth Varet to Christopher Hewat for $2,150,000.

15 Red Mountain Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 42.49 acres sold by Cory and Meredith G. Murphy to Leslie Kane Bazos and Nicholas Bazos for $3,850,000.

33 Walton Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.35 acres sold by Pallone Karcheski LLC to Lakeville Lodge LLC for $400,000.

245-251 Belgo Road — 4 bedroom/6 bath historic main house on 10.68 acres sold by Hang with the Turkeys LLC to Marie T. Spears for $4,100,000.

128 Millerton Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 2.47 acres sold by David Borino to Michael T. Peschel for $2,500,000.

56 Interlaken Estates — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Hillary and Paul Kavanagh to Randy and Nicole Watkins for $760,000.

*Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between May 1 and May 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and Info Sparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Pirates go back-to-back as league champs

Pirates go back-to-back as league champs

The Canaan Pirates pose as champions after defending the Northwest Connecticut District 6 Majors Little League title.

Photo by Riley Klein

THOMASTON The Canaan Pirates are champions once more.

In the Northwest Connecticut District 6 Majors Little League title game Friday, June 13, the Pirates defeated Thomaston JRC Transportation by a score of 6-2.

Keep ReadingShow less
little league

Red Sox end season with comeback win

Red Sox end season with comeback win

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Red Sox ended the season with a thrilling 14-13 win over the Tri-Town Phillies Thursday, June 12.

Canaan trailed for most of the game but kept it close. Ultimately, the Red Sox secured the victory with a final-inning comeback in front of the home crowd at Steve Blass Field.

Keep ReadingShow less
little league

State Rep. Horn injured in running accident

State Rep. Horn injured in running accident

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) was treated for her injuries at Sharon Hospital.

Photo by John Coston

The day after concluding what has been described as a grueling legislative session, State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) had a running accident, leaving her with a broken pelvis and collarbone among other more minor bruises and abrasions. Despite the injuries, she is in good spirits and recuperating at home, eager to get back on her feet.

Horn said after spending weeks in the assembly hall, she was eager to get some outdoor exercise in, but perhaps pushed a little too hard too soon. She said she was excited to get a run in on the morning of Friday, June 6, but was still exhausted from her time in Hartford and in the final stretch of recovering from a meniscus repair surgery in December.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Keep ReadingShow less
little league