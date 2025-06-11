Salisbury real estate sales in May

SALISBURY — Five of Salisbury’s eight home sales in May closed over $2 million. Three of the five were located in Lakeville.

The median price of a single-family home on a rolling 12-month basis in Salisbury reached $1,370,000, 62.7% higher than May of 2024. At the same time there were 29 homes listed for sale at the beginning of June. No slowdown is in sight as the selling season begins.

Transactions

30 Selleck Hill Road — 2.06 acres of vacant land sold by Salisbury Housing Trust to Bridget Clarke Sayler and Dominic M. Sayler for $195,000.

29 Morgan Lane — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath lake front home on 2.05 acres sold by Kevin J. McCaffrey and Cara C. McCaffrey to Anne Fredericks for $5,250,000.

62 Rocky Lane — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 4 acres sold by Julia Cathleen Ott to Jeffrey and Naomi A. Bravin, Linda Williams and Wesley Miller for $700,000.

Selleck Hill Road —121.02 acres of forested land sold by SP Consolidated Land and Cattle LLC to Christopher Hewat for $1,000,000.

172 Selleck Hill Road — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 15.4 acres sold by Elizabeth Varet to Christopher Hewat for $2,150,000.

15 Red Mountain Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 42.49 acres sold by Cory and Meredith G. Murphy to Leslie Kane Bazos and Nicholas Bazos for $3,850,000.

33 Walton Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.35 acres sold by Pallone Karcheski LLC to Lakeville Lodge LLC for $400,000.

245-251 Belgo Road — 4 bedroom/6 bath historic main house on 10.68 acres sold by Hang with the Turkeys LLC to Marie T. Spears for $4,100,000.

128 Millerton Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 2.47 acres sold by David Borino to Michael T. Peschel for $2,500,000.

56 Interlaken Estates — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Hillary and Paul Kavanagh to Randy and Nicole Watkins for $760,000.

*Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between May 1 and May 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and Info Sparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.