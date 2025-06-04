Spring real estate sales in Kent

This two chimney colonial home on Bulls Bridge Road built in 1824 was owned by South Kent School Corporation and sold for $407,000 in May.

KENT — The highest median price level over the last ten years on a rolling 12-month basis achieved in Kent was in August 2024 at $753,000.

Currently there are 13 single family homes listed for sale in Kent with eight over $1 million and the rest all listed over the current median price of $450,000.

42 Yuza Mini Lane — 5 acre approved building lot sold by Genny Azcona Paolo Pension Associates, Victor Paolo Defined Benefit Plan to Brian Charles Roberts for $440,000 recorded March 13.

21 Bridge St. — Mixed use retail with two 2-bedroom apartments above sold by Engine 22 LLC to 21 Bridge Street LLC for $925,000 recorded March 27.

20 South Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home sold by Barbara Soch to David Lee and Deborah McKenzie Bain for $280,000 recorded April 9.

473 Kent Hollow Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 1.2 acres sold by Roberta Moran to Ivin Ballen and Meghan Petras for $390,000 recorded April 25.

9 Bulls Bridge Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath house on one acre sold by South Kent School Corporation to Ronald and Xiao Xiang MacFarlane for $407,000 recorded May 12.

45 Stone Fences Lane — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 3.88 acres sold by David and Augusta Kapelman to Jonathan D. Agnew for $850,000 recorded May 21.

39 Gorham Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 5.3 acres sold by Edward A. and Randie S. Berman to Francis P. and Debra A. Zarette for $1.3 million recorded May 21.

22 Oak Ridge Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 5 acres sold by John Paul and Rose Pezzulo to Kevin Lacerda for $1.55 million recorded May 21.

* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded as sold between March 1 and May 30, 2025, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

