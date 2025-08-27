real estate

The only transfer in Norfolk in July was the sale of this Greek Revival home in the center of Norfolk at 17 Maple Ave. for $550,000.

Christine Bates

NORFOLK — Three condo sales on Greenwoods Road spiked Norfolk real estate activity during the months from April to July. Among the 13 transfers there were seven single family residences with six closing at $500,000 or above. This summer, the number of days a house remains on the market in Norfolk has fallen to only 16 days in July 2025, down from 56 days last year.

At the end of August, seven single family homes were for sale with four listed above $3 million. Of the six land parcels for sale, three are asking above $1 million.

Transactions

338 Westside Road – 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home built in 1908 sold by Samuel A. and Alice C. Anderson to Jenny Childs Preston for $500,000 transferred on April 2.

12 John Curtis Road – National Iron Bank’s 2,523 square foot commercial building sold by National Iron Bank to 144 MSEH LLC for $695,000 transferred on April 7.

Old Goshen Road – 4.4 acres sold by Jane Denise Elmy to Lynda S. Cohen for $30,000 transferred on April 7.

122 Tower Hil Road – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 2.1 acres sold by Francesco and Josephine Ferorelli Co.-Trustees and Martha Saxton Trust Agreement to Safe & Good LLC for $800,000 transferred on April 9.

243 Schoolhouse Road – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home built in 1761 sold by Jonathan P and Lindsey L. Pizzica Rotolo to Christophe and Tenzeen Choonvala Vohmann Living Trust for $1,275,000 transferred on June 24.

508 Litchfield Road – 4 bedroom/4bath home on 13.1 acres sold by Heather M. McShane to Andral L. Moss and Peter R Chaffetz for $1,250,000 transferred on June 26.

47 Maple Avenue – 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Estate of William J. Zibluk to Christian A. and Pamela E. Marino for $205,000 transferred on June 30.

3 Greenwoods Road East, Unit 3A – Condo sold by Jerry Rosenfeld and Marion Harris to Kelly M. Philips for $195,000 transferred on June 30.

75 Greenwoods Road East, Unit 2 – Condo sold by Christopher S. Bagnall to Aaron Kuem Lai and Heather Brooks Perkins for $178,000 transferred on June 30.

3 Greenwoods Road East, Unit 2B – Condo sold by Kelly M Philips to Christopher S. Bagnall for $139,500 transferred on June 30.

Parker Hill Road – 60 acres sold by Brett Austin Robbins for $80,000 to Eric Schleich transferred on July 8.

17 Maple Avenue – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath Greek Revival home sold by Peter R Chaffetz and Andra L Moss for $550,000 to Brian M Van Baush and Amy D Sullivan transferred on July 28.

* Town of Norfolk real estate transfers recorded as sold between April 1, 2025, and July 31, 2025, provided by Norfolk Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

