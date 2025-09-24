Kent’s August property transfers

KENT — In the month of August, 10 properties were transferred in Kent.

The 12-month median sale price of single-family homes reached $493,000, a high for the year to date but far below August 2024 when it reached a historic level of $753,000.

Inventory of single-family homes listed for sale remained stable in mid-September at eleven with three new properties recently added.

Transactions

92 Spooner Hill Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 10 acres sold by Linda R. Josephy and Christine A. Heun to Hearts Cottage LLC for $615,000 recorded on Aug. 4.

175 Kent Road — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 11.6 acres sold by Erika D. Kessel Trustee and Erika D. Kessel Revocable Trust to Stephanie Biernbaum and Derek Waldron for $1,300,000 recorded on Aug. 4.

16 Botsford Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Elizabeth Dituro to Sean Regan for $590,000 recorded on Aug. 4.

433 Kent Cornwall Road, Unit 14 — 3 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Jeffrey Hova and Ruth Joyce Bendelac to John Burton Machen for $360,000 recorded on Aug. 4.

16Yuza Mini Lane — 9acre vacant residential lot sold by Ground Breaking Building and Excavating to Roger and Sheerlee Mischel for $150,000 recorded on Aug. 11.

2 Tamshell Drive — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 0.92 acres sold by Candida and Joseph Spalvieri to Elizabeth Outes for $575,000 recorded on Aug. 13.

Botsford Road — Two parcels were purchased by Matthew and Hannah Heather. One home from David K Sturges for $262,500 and the other parcel from James Brian Stewart Administrator and Estate of Dudley E Skinner for $87,500 both recorded on Aug. 20.

6 Lee Circle — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Lorin G. Miller to Barry A. and Deborah Borden for $690,000 recorded on Aug. 20.

19 Old Paddock Lane — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 6.5 acres sold by Taha Ghomi and Marjan Hedayatzadeh to James Sollins for $2,175,000 recorded on Aug. 28.

* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded as sold between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2025, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Property details from CT Vision tax cards. Current market listings and market data from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.