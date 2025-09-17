real estate

Salisbury’s August real estate sales

Located close to the road, 393 Lime Rock Road was the least expensive house sold in Salisbury this summer. Built in 1850, it is appraised at $135,000 and sold for $165,000.

SALISBURY — With approximately 50 sales of single-family homes per year in Salisbury, the month of August’s property 11 transfers constitute another busy month.

Salisbury’s median prices peaked on a 12-month basis in May 2025 at $1,350,000 and by August had declined to $962,500 – still 18% higher than August of last year.

By mid-September there were 26 single family homes and two condos listed for sale with a median price around $1,500,000.

393 Lime Rock Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1850 on 0.62 acres sold by Lime Rock Ventures Incorporated to 393 Lime Rock LLC for $165,000.

4 Lime Rock Hollow Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.81 acres sold by Laura James and Jonathan Daniel Kosakow to Catherine C. Bowman Revocable Trust and Nicholas W.W. Boman Revocable Trust for $585,000.

136 Belgo Road — Mid-Century renovated 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home ranch on 7.23 acres sold by Step Aside LLC to Peter Donohoe for $2,361,000.

28 Rocky Lane — 1 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.63 acres sold by Carol Connolly Trustee Natures World Order Ministries to Lee F. Potter and Nicholas F. Potter for $690,000.

Twin Lakes Road — 296.77 acres sold by SLH Holdings LLC to Salisbury Association Incorporated for $2,450,000.

34 Lime Rock Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 7.66 acres sold by Pond Drive LLC to Hotchkiss School for $1,195,000.

9 Overlook Drive — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath modern house built in 1982 sold by Lisa Billington Foehrenbach and Jens Foehrenbach to Andrew E. Zobler for $2,587,000.

20 Undermountain Road — 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.1 acres sold by Holly M. Leibrock to Michael M. Keating and Avele Conlogue for $865,000.

240 Main Street — 4 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Sherry Newkirk to McBridge Builders LLC for $650,000.

195 Undermountain Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home sold by Estate of Lester A. Hoysradt to Linda Roddy for $310,000.

15 Echo Street — 3 bedroom/1 bath home home on 0.49 acres plus an additional 0.03 acre parcel sold by Samuel Hurwitz to Adam J. Lang and Brian Dunkin for $420,000.

53 Wells Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home with guest house sold by Serena W. Granberry to 53 Wells Hill LLC for $720,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

CORRECTION The report on Canaan/Falls Village transfers published on Aug. 14 mistakenly provided the incorrect address of a property. Instead of 309 Route 7 North, the correct entry is: 43 Dublin Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 18 acres and a pool sold by Patrick Hafner to John Duca for $650,000.

talks