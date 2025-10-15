real estate

Sharon September real estate sales

Set back from the road this ranch at 87 Gay Street sold for $540,000 with 2,216 square feet on the main level plus an additional 480 square feet on the lower level.

Christine Bates

SHARON — Sharon real estate transactions in September all closed at less than September’s 12 month median price of $600,000, well below the all-time high of $880,000 in August 2024.

Inventory of single-family residences for sale as of Oct. 10 remained robust with 28 homes listed for sale with only two under the median price of $600,000 and 20 above $1,000,000. Furnished seasonal rentals, both summer and school year, dominate the rental market with only one unfurnished unit listed for rent in the beginning of October.

Transactions

92 Lambert Road – 2 bedroom/4 bath house on 5.07 acres sold by Robert H. Ewen Jr. to Robert H. Ewen Jr. and Carol Bello for $243,950 transferred on Sept. 4.

15 Guinea Road – 1 bedroom/1 bath house on 10.98 acres sold by George Holden and Anne Cameron to Valerie and Lyman Casey for $495,000 transferred on Sept. 12.

River Road – 1.47-acre vacant land parcel sold by Estate of Allan Thomas Baker to Stephen Daniel Kallman and Roxann Roche Kallman for $110,000 transferred on Sept. 8.

Jackson Road – Two properties sold in two transactions by Arcadia II LLC. One parcel to William and Sharon Tingley for $115,770 and another to Jonathan Dorfman Trustee and Melissa Dorfman Trustee and Jonathan Dorfman Revocable Trust and Melissa Kaish Revocable Trust for $547,976. Both were transferred on Sept. 11.

87 Gay Street – 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.1 acres sold by Carol Corey and Martin J. McWhirr to Douglas B. Olsen and Phillip V. Lindquist for $540,000 transferred on Sept. 25.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred/sold between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

