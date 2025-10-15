Sharon September real estate sales

SHARON — Sharon real estate transactions in September all closed at less than September’s 12 month median price of $600,000, well below the all-time high of $880,000 in August 2024.

Inventory of single-family residences for sale as of Oct. 10 remained robust with 28 homes listed for sale with only two under the median price of $600,000 and 20 above $1,000,000. Furnished seasonal rentals, both summer and school year, dominate the rental market with only one unfurnished unit listed for rent in the beginning of October.

Transactions

92 Lambert Road – 2 bedroom/4 bath house on 5.07 acres sold by Robert H. Ewen Jr. to Robert H. Ewen Jr. and Carol Bello for $243,950 transferred on Sept. 4.

15 Guinea Road – 1 bedroom/1 bath house on 10.98 acres sold by George Holden and Anne Cameron to Valerie and Lyman Casey for $495,000 transferred on Sept. 12.

River Road – 1.47-acre vacant land parcel sold by Estate of Allan Thomas Baker to Stephen Daniel Kallman and Roxann Roche Kallman for $110,000 transferred on Sept. 8.

Jackson Road – Two properties sold in two transactions by Arcadia II LLC. One parcel to William and Sharon Tingley for $115,770 and another to Jonathan Dorfman Trustee and Melissa Dorfman Trustee and Jonathan Dorfman Revocable Trust and Melissa Kaish Revocable Trust for $547,976. Both were transferred on Sept. 11.

87 Gay Street – 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.1 acres sold by Carol Corey and Martin J. McWhirr to Douglas B. Olsen and Phillip V. Lindquist for $540,000 transferred on Sept. 25.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred/sold between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.