Summer real estate sales in Sharon

SHARON — There were nine real estate transfers recorded in Sharon in July and August. The 12-month median sale price at the end of August stood at $605,000 – the high for the year to date, but well below the all-time peak from a year ago when the median price of a home reached $880,000.

Two homes sold for less than $500,000 with the remaining seven closing above the median price of $605,000.

Inventory of houses for sale has been building and at the beginning of September there were 21 single family homes for sale with only three listed below the median price and 14 over $1 million. Additionally, there are 19 parcels of vacant land for sale which have been on the market for an average of 363 days.

Transactions

208 Low Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ranch on 3.16 acres sold by Glen Joseph Cunningham and Michael R. Mohrlang to Theodore Peck and Ingrid Redman for $855,000 recorded on July 14.

72 Herb Road — 1 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 16.29 acres sold by Samantha Cook and Kellen Medway to Leonard H. Pouder for $845,000 recorded on July 29.

20 Jackson Hill Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1906 sold by Marilyn Mullins Estate to Paricia M. Mullins for $440,000 recorded on Aug. 4.

99 Sharon Mountain Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home built in 1749 sold by Long Springs Farm LLC to Nancy J. Ruddy and John Cetra for $1,675,000 recorded on Aug. 5.

79 Gay Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath antique house built in 1870 on 0.37 acres sold by Samuel N. and Karen E. Fitzgerald to Jennifer Thompson for $245,000 recorded on Aug. 7.

1 Still Meadow Road — 2 bedroom/3 bath Cape Cod built in 1962 on 0.61 acres sold by Richard Carl Yurko and John Joseph Thomas to Mark Pigou for $801,00 recorded on Aug. 7.

14 Joray Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath house built in 1984 sold by Estate of Kathleen A. Dance to Craig Wilson for $625,000 recorded on Aug. 13.

28-30 Cornwall Bridge Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 half bath home with one bedroom guest house on 2.72 acres sold by Robert C Schnurr to J. Duncan Edwards and Sarah Kennedy Edwards for $1,650,000 recorded on Aug. 18.

112 Knibloe Hill Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath house built in 1948 sold by Travis Wismer and Travis I. Braha to Lawrence and Elizabeth Gile for $1,900,000 recorded on Aug. 18.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred/sold between July 1, and Aug. 31, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details from Sharon tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.