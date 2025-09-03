Kent real estate sales in July

KENT — The four property transfers in Kent in July included the town’s highest-priced sale in the last 10 years. The historic property Dragonfly Farm on Macedonia Brook Road sold for $6.7 million.

Median price levels are not impacted by a single high sale. As of July, the 12 month median price for a single family residence in Kent was $484,000.

At the end of August there were 10 single family homes listed for sale with seven over $1 million, including two for $8 million.

Transactions

27 Macedonia Road — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath stone main house built in 1827 with guest houses, barns, a tennis court and a pool on 41.33 acres sold by Jeffrey A. and Erica Keswin to Marie Ambrosino and Barney Hefner House Trust for $6.7 million transferred on July 10.

53B Elizabeth Street — 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch sold by Bernadette Kohut Executor Estate of Edward James Schullery to Sierra Thomsen and Matthew Willis for $440,000 recorded on July 14.

Kenmont Road — 1.5 acres of vacant land sold by Kenmont and Kenwood LLC to Leonardo Toni and Ana Lopes for $493,000 recorded on July 15.

148 Kenmont Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.8 acres sold by David Albin Executor, Estate of Lloyd Albin for $493,000 recorded on July 15.

* Town of Kent real estate transfers recorded as sold between July 1 and July 31, 2025, provided by Kent Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Property details from CT Vision tax cards. Current market listings and market data from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.