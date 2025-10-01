North Canaan real estate sales
Christine Bates
NORTH CANAAN — The Town of North Canaan remains a great place to find an affordable home in the Northwest Corner..
The median price of a single-family home at the end of July was $279,900 which was well above last year’s July median of $245,000. The average price of a home in July was $294,207 indicating that North Canaan real estate is not skewed toward the high end, and that many properties are available for less than $300,000.
The high sales in June and July were a retail building with apartments on Railroad Street which sold for $425,000 and the office building owned by longtime North Canaan attorney Mark Capecelatro for $405,000.
In late September there were five single family residences for sale – all above the median price of $279,900 and six commercial rentals in the heart of North Canaan ranging from $600 to $2,500.
Transactions
88 Lower Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch built in 1964 sold by Jason Allen and Kerry Becker to Sonya Flemming for $279,000 recorded on June 2.
201 East Canaan Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1777 sold by Estate of Thomas Edward Paviol to 201 E. Canaan Owner LLC for $150,000 recorded on June 4.
117 Main Street — 3,549 square foot commercial building built in 1888 sold by Mark J. Capecelatro Trustee to 117 Main Street LLC for $405,000 recorded on June 12.
18 Patty Lane — 2 bedroom/1 bath 696 square foot home sold by Hedgerow Properties LLC to Andrew Jalbert for $233,300 recorded on June 23.
Greene Ave. — 1.06 acre lot with 15 foot road frontage sold by Matthias R. and Amy E. Davis to the Great Falls Land Trust for $40,000 recorded on June 23.
14 East Main Street — 2,275 square foot commercial building with 0.5 bath sold by Joseph Ficca to Property D 14 East Main Street LLC for $150,000 recorded on June 30.
180 Lower Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Lynn 2016 Trust to Jeffrey and Emily Bunch for $310,000 recorded on July 10.
14 and 16 Deely Road — Two 3 bedroom/1 bath homes and a vacant lot sold by Mark E. Ustico to Edward J. Ustico Jr.for $100,000.
7 Railroad Street — Commercial building with ground floor retail and apartments above sold by PAC Realty Corporation to 32 Railroad LLC for $425,000 recorded on July 23.
* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1 and July 31, 2025, provided by North Canaan Assistant Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.
Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.
The hospice benefit is available in a patient’s home, a nursing facility, an assisted living community or an inpatient hospice center. Patients can continue receiving hospice as long as they remain eligible, and they may stop hospice care at any time if they choose to pursue curative treatment again.
The Hudson Valley Hospice in Poughkeepsie (phone: 845-485-2272) covers all of Dutchess County including the northeast corner. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County provides care in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut (Phone: 860-379-8561, Winsted office). In addition, your doctor or nursing facility may recommend private hospice services, which are also available at no cost.
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND
Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.
“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
Originally from Rhinebeck, the purchase of her new home and business at 40 Gay Street was serendipitous. “We moved here in the height of COVID,” said Wing. “We didn’t have housing worked out, and by some miracle, we got this house.” The building, formerly a doctor’s office, seemed meant to be.
A graduate of naturopathic school in Seattle, Wing brings extensive experience to her practice. She primarily treats endocrine disorders, digestive issues, and autoimmune conditions, with a particular focus on reducing inflammation and improving overall health.
“New patient appointments are anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours,” said Wing. “We go through a full health history and there’s a lot of time for education around how certain things in the body are connected. For example, why your gut problems could be connected to your eczema, or how gut problems can also end up with some hormone dysregulation.”
The clinic offers unique services, including quarterly CT thermography imaging and constitutional hydrotherapy, which every new patient receives for free. “It helps calm the nervous system and helps with detoxification,” Wing explained. “This treatment has been shown to increase white blood cell count for several hours afterwards.”
Wing is accepting new patients and the wait time for an appointment is generally less than two weeks. “I’m personally pretty committed to trying to be as accessible as possible,” she said. “I try to be really good about responding to messages. That old kind of country doctor feel is kind of what I have in mind.”
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder
Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.
“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.
“When you watch someone losing their ability to live life the way they’re used to, there’s a freedom in it,” she explained. “I realize now that I don’t see old age, sickness, and death as something to fear.” Her specialty is working with dementia patients, an area she approaches with remarkable humor and compassion. “I have to confess, I have a blast with dementia,” she said. “I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.” This approach allows her to create meaningful connections with her clients.
Currently managing four caregiving cases, Lolly maintains a diverse income stream by continuing her gardening business. She sees her work as part of the “Berkshire Shuffle,” maintaining multiple skills in a rural community. “At the end of the day, it’s about observing and tracking what matters,” she noted, describing her meticulous approach to tracking patient care through detailed graphs of food, fluids, and medical output. For Lolly, caregiving gives her a deeper appreciation for life, with all of its difficulties and all of its beauty.
“The relationship goes on,” she said, reflecting on the lasting impact of her work with clients. “There’s something beautiful about witnessing someone’s final chapter.”
The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.
In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.
HYSB has a total of eight staffers: three full-time clinicians, one part-time art therapist, one part-time prevention coordinator, a finance employee (part-time), an office administrator (part-time) and Parker (full-time).
The clinical staff deals with mental health and behavioral issues such as anxiety and depression, school-based issues such as fighting, and problems students may encounter following a divorce or a death of a parent.
Parker said HYSB typically does not get involved in substance abuse issues, but will make a referral. HYSB works with the McCall Behavioral Health Network on substance abuse matters, thanks to a federal grant.
HYSB also works with the State Police (Troop B) under the aegis of the Juvenile Review Board.
Taylor Rousseau with State Police troopers from Troop B. HYSB works with Troop B on a juvenile diversion program.Patrick L. Sullivan
“It’s a diversion program,” Parker said, aimed at addressing problematic behavior before it gets to court.
Parker said the caseload as of Sept. 10 was 45 students. “That’s typical for the back-to-school period. We’ll probably get 30 referrals in the next couple of weeks.”
The average caseload is 90 clients. If the count gets up to 120, there is a waiting list.
Clinicians will see up to seven students a day, usually at their schools.
HYSB has worked with students at private schools as well.
“For 34 years, we have been honored to serve Region One, growing alongside this incredible community,” said Parker. “As a trusted partner to schools, students, and families, we are proud to continue providing services that support and strengthen the next generation.”