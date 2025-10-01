real estate

North Canaan real estate sales

North Canaan real estate sales

In the center of North Canaan, 7 Railroad Street is a commercial building with retail on the ground floor and living above. Its sale for $425,000 was the highest priced transfer in town recorded in June and July.

Christine Bates

NORTH CANAAN — The Town of North Canaan remains a great place to find an affordable home in the Northwest Corner..

The median price of a single-family home at the end of July was $279,900 which was well above last year’s July median of $245,000. The average price of a home in July was $294,207 indicating that North Canaan real estate is not skewed toward the high end, and that many properties are available for less than $300,000.

The high sales in June and July were a retail building with apartments on Railroad Street which sold for $425,000 and the office building owned by longtime North Canaan attorney Mark Capecelatro for $405,000.

In late September there were five single family residences for sale – all above the median price of $279,900 and six commercial rentals in the heart of North Canaan ranging from $600 to $2,500.

Transactions

88 Lower Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch built in 1964 sold by Jason Allen and Kerry Becker to Sonya Flemming for $279,000 recorded on June 2.

201 East Canaan Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1777 sold by Estate of Thomas Edward Paviol to 201 E. Canaan Owner LLC for $150,000 recorded on June 4.

117 Main Street — 3,549 square foot commercial building built in 1888 sold by Mark J. Capecelatro Trustee to 117 Main Street LLC for $405,000 recorded on June 12.

18 Patty Lane — 2 bedroom/1 bath 696 square foot home sold by Hedgerow Properties LLC to Andrew Jalbert for $233,300 recorded on June 23.

Greene Ave. — 1.06 acre lot with 15 foot road frontage sold by Matthias R. and Amy E. Davis to the Great Falls Land Trust for $40,000 recorded on June 23.

14 East Main Street — 2,275 square foot commercial building with 0.5 bath sold by Joseph Ficca to Property D 14 East Main Street LLC for $150,000 recorded on June 30.

180 Lower Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Lynn 2016 Trust to Jeffrey and Emily Bunch for $310,000 recorded on July 10.

14 and 16 Deely Road — Two 3 bedroom/1 bath homes and a vacant lot sold by Mark E. Ustico to Edward J. Ustico Jr.for $100,000.

7 Railroad Street — Commercial building with ground floor retail and apartments above sold by PAC Realty Corporation to 32 Railroad LLC for $425,000 recorded on July 23.

* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1 and July 31, 2025, provided by North Canaan Assistant Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

Keep ReadingShow less
health

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving
Caregiver Lolly Schroeder
Natalia Zukerman
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder

Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.

“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Support across Region One: HYSB

Support across Region One: HYSB

HYSB clinician Taylor Rousseau works with a young client.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.

In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.

Keep ReadingShow less
health