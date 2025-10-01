North Canaan real estate sales

NORTH CANAAN — The Town of North Canaan remains a great place to find an affordable home in the Northwest Corner..

The median price of a single-family home at the end of July was $279,900 which was well above last year’s July median of $245,000. The average price of a home in July was $294,207 indicating that North Canaan real estate is not skewed toward the high end, and that many properties are available for less than $300,000.

The high sales in June and July were a retail building with apartments on Railroad Street which sold for $425,000 and the office building owned by longtime North Canaan attorney Mark Capecelatro for $405,000.

In late September there were five single family residences for sale – all above the median price of $279,900 and six commercial rentals in the heart of North Canaan ranging from $600 to $2,500.

Transactions

88 Lower Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch built in 1964 sold by Jason Allen and Kerry Becker to Sonya Flemming for $279,000 recorded on June 2.

201 East Canaan Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home built in 1777 sold by Estate of Thomas Edward Paviol to 201 E. Canaan Owner LLC for $150,000 recorded on June 4.

117 Main Street — 3,549 square foot commercial building built in 1888 sold by Mark J. Capecelatro Trustee to 117 Main Street LLC for $405,000 recorded on June 12.

18 Patty Lane — 2 bedroom/1 bath 696 square foot home sold by Hedgerow Properties LLC to Andrew Jalbert for $233,300 recorded on June 23.

Greene Ave. — 1.06 acre lot with 15 foot road frontage sold by Matthias R. and Amy E. Davis to the Great Falls Land Trust for $40,000 recorded on June 23.

14 East Main Street — 2,275 square foot commercial building with 0.5 bath sold by Joseph Ficca to Property D 14 East Main Street LLC for $150,000 recorded on June 30.

180 Lower Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Lynn 2016 Trust to Jeffrey and Emily Bunch for $310,000 recorded on July 10.

14 and 16 Deely Road — Two 3 bedroom/1 bath homes and a vacant lot sold by Mark E. Ustico to Edward J. Ustico Jr.for $100,000.

7 Railroad Street — Commercial building with ground floor retail and apartments above sold by PAC Realty Corporation to 32 Railroad LLC for $425,000 recorded on July 23.

* Town of North Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1 and July 31, 2025, provided by North Canaan Assistant Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.