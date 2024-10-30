Costumed contestants conquer 48th annual Kent Pumpkin Run

KENT — The sun was shining Sunday, Oct. 27, for the 48th annual Pumpkin Run.

Established in 1977, the costumed five-mile run has become a big draw in Kent with nearly 400 runners competing in this year’s race.

Many runners sported Halloween costumes with colorful and imaginative stylings. Winners were announced for various costume categories.

A kids race preceded the adult race, which began at noon.

It was hardly any time before William Sanders crossed the finish line in a blistering 25:29 minutes. A frequent winner and last year’s champ as well, his 2024 time equates to a 5:09 per-mile pace.

The Pumpkin Run donates 20% of registration proceeds to The Jane Lloyd Fund, a Northwest Corner cancer patient relief effort.

Full results of the race can be found at www.fasttracktiming.com