Cottage Courses: “Quilt Camp Weekend”

Oct. 2 to 4
Spend a weekend immersed in quilting during this hands-on retreat led by artist Natalie Baxter. Designed for quilters of all experience levels, the workshop includes demonstrations, guided instruction, open studio time, all materials, meals and use of a sewing machine. Participants are also welcome to bring their own fabrics or sewing machine. Registration and details at cottagecourses.com. For those who are not local, reach out for accommodation recommendations to cottagecoursesny@gmail.com.