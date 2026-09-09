Curated finds at Half Shell Vintage

Pearl Elsbach, owner and proprietor of Half Shell Vintage in North Canaan, has amassed a curated group of designer clothing, fine jewelry, housewares and timeless objects such as art and rare books. This store is hardly your usual antiques and vintage clothing store; it has a website featuring every item currently on offer, with price and description included. Customers can shop both online and in person at the storefront in North Canaan, Connecticut.

When asked where the store’s name came from, Elsbach explained, “I’ve always loved the famous birth of Venus painting by Botticelli, ‘Venus in the Half Shell,’ where Venus is pictured as the pearl, and I love the sea, so all together it’s a fun play on my name and the visuals that really speak to me.”

When first-time customers survey this vintage store’s unique offerings, the number one question Elsbach gets is, “Where do you source your items?” As she explained, “I’m in a unique position where the collection I’m sharing is made up of pieces most people won’t have access to. A lot of shops mainly source from thrift stores or estate sales, but I’ve been lucky enough to work with private collectors and artisans to rehome pieces they are ready to let go of.”

Elsbach was a born entrepreneur, starting her own business as a private organizer at age 13. She and her sister began selling their clothes online in 2018 as a hobby. When her grandmother, a lifelong collector of clothing and jewelry, died right before COVID, Elsbach began the business that is now flourishing, selling the collection online. “Both my grandmothers have inspired me to cherish well-made pieces and to cultivate a collection that will stand the test of time and trends,” Elsbach explained.

Elsbach’s background dovetails perfectly with her chosen profession. As the pandemic was winding down and she was living in New York City, Elsbach was working part time for a jewelry company, which gave her valuable exposure to that trade and a heightened awareness of quality and value. “Jewelry has always been a passion of mine,” she said. “The lasting power of metal and stones as well as the talismanic property of jewelry. Where my personal collection has always focused is on ‘vintage’.” To deepen her expertise, Elsbach earned her certification from the Gemological Institute of America, gaining a deeper understanding of jewelry as both an art form and a valuable commodity.

Elsbach initially opened her vintage business in a small storefront in Great Barrington. When that rental was no longer available, she decided to host a multivendor flea market, titled “413 Flea” in the Great Barrington Fairgrounds. “It was an attempt to counteract the soaring costs of operating a small business in the Berkshires and give community members an affordable space to come and sell their wares.” The flea market was very well received and since, Elsbach has hosted three more.

“When a storefront in Canaan opened up, I took a leap of faith,” Elsbach explained. “The town has given me such a warm welcome, and the new shop feels the truest to my vision.”

Half Shell Vintage is located at 11 Railroad St. in North Canaan, Connecticut. For more information and to see the inventory, visit half-shell-vintage.com.