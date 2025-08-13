cycling

Cyclists take on Litchfield Hills

Cyclists take on Litchfield Hills

Paul, age 4, hands a cold water bottle to Justin Divirgilio after completing the 30-mile cycling course, Aug. 3.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The Tour of the Litchfield Hills returned Sunday, Aug. 3, with athletes hitting the streets, mostly by bike but also by foot, for the annual non-competitive event.

Raising money for the Cancer Care Fund of the Litchfield Hills, hundreds of active individuals departed from Coe Memorial Park in Torrington on routes that took them around the Northwest Corner.

Cyclist routes included distances ranging from 12 to 100 miles, while runners and walkers trekked 2.4-, 4.2- and 6-mile courses.

Justin Divirgilio, of Albany, New York, completed the 30-mile bike route. He said he has been attending the event for four years and enjoys taking part in a positive community outing while supporting a good cause.

“My sister-in-law passed away a couple years ago from breast cancer,” Divirgilio said. “It’s nice to contribute to something that’s helping other people.”

Since 2004, the Tour of the Litchfield Hills has raised approximately $2 million for the cause. To learn more or to donate, visit tourofthelitchfieldhills.com.

cycling

Latest News

Peggy Ann McEnroe

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Keep ReadingShow less

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Keep ReadingShow less

Kim Roberta Andrews

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less