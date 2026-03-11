exhibit

Winter exhibit closes

Deborah Simon’s “Ecological Streams of Consciousness: Sika Deer (2025).”

Provided

This Must Be the Place, the winter exhibition at Wassaic Project, will have its closing reception on Saturday, March 14. The exhibition showcased the work of 11 artists throughout the seven floors of Maxon Mills, exploring personal and cultural history, material transformation, the sacred and speculative and immersive encounters. There will beartist talks beginning at 2 p.m. followed by open studios of the March artists-in-residence program.

Cornwall signs contract for new fire trucks

From left, is First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, Dick Sears and CVFD Chief Will Russ signed the contract for two new fire trucks March 3.

Provided

CORNWALL — Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Selectmen signed the contract for two new fire trucks Tuesday, March 3.

The custom rescue pumper and mini pumper will be manufactured by Greenwood Emergency Vehicles, located in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

From students to owners at New Milford’s award-winning dance studio
Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, once both students at FineLine, are now co-owners.
Provided

For Elizabeth Frabizzio and Zoe Czerenda, the studios at FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford, Connecticut hold a lifetime of memories. Both women grew up there, first as students, then as young teachers. Last September, they became the studio’s new owners.

The studio was founded in 2006 by Broadway veterans Elizabeth Parkinson and Scott Wise. Parkinson, a former principal with the Joffrey Ballet, and Wise, a Tony Award winner for “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” built the school on professional-level training paired with a strong sense of community. As they prepared to step back from running the school, they didn’t look far for successors. In September 2025, they handed the studio keys to two dancers who had come up through its ranks.

Lenore Mallett builds community at the Colonial
Lenore Mallett at The Colonial Theatre.
Rebecca Bloomfield

On any given day in Salisbury or Lakeville, you might spot Lenore Mallett picking up dinner at LaBonne’s supermarket or chatting with neighbors. What many may not realize is that this same neighbor helping people find plumbers, foster dogs — even future spouses — is also helping revive the historic Colonial Theatre in North Canaan and quietly shaping community life across the Litchfield Hills.

Mallett is one of the driving forces behind the restoration and reopening of the more than 100-year-old Colonial Theatre, which she and members of the Fiorillo family purchased, renovated and reopened in 2023 as a community cultural hub serving North Canaan and the surrounding region.

The Mozarts you don’t know at the Mahaiwe

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Provided

For centuries, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has overshadowed nearly everyone in classical music, including the talented musicians in his own family: his father Leopold, his sister Maria Anna Mozart and his son Franz Xaver Wolfgang Mozart who were all prolific composers and musicians in their own right.

On March 15, Great Barrington’s Mahaiwe Theater will explore the legacy of Mozart with its “Meet the Mozarts” concert. It’s mostly Amadeus — a quartet will perform the maestro’s “Piano Trio in B-flat, KV 502” and “Quartet in G minor, KV 478” — but the evening will feature works from both the elder and younger Mozarts.

Before the Oscars: watch it or skip it
Photo courtesy Los Angeles Times Photographic Collection/UCLA Library

With awards season upon us, it’s that familiar time of year when one might realize they have seen little to no buzzworthy films this past year. Perhaps you were too busy shoveling your driveway this February to catch “K-Pop Demon Hunter.” Or maybe, after realizing there are 469 known feature films featuring Frankenstein’s monster, you thought it untoward to see the latest iteration of “Frankenstein” by Guillermo del Toro before viewing the previous 468 installments.

Whatever the case may be, if you need some last-minute conversational guidance for your upcoming Oscar party, I am here to get you up to speed on some of the 2026 Academy Award nominees that are worth seeing — and worth skipping.

Berkshire Waldorf School updates “Little Women”

Students at Berkshire Waldorf High School rehearse for the performances of “Little Women” March 13-15 at The Unicorn Theater in Stockbridge.

Mike Cobb

The Berkshire Waldorf High School presents “Little Women” by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, at The Unicorn Theater in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Director Kendell Shaffer has taught screenwriting for the Writers Guild Foundation High School Screenwriting Workshops. About the choice of play, Shaffer said,

