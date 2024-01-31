Democracy alive and well in Falls Village

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, right, and Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger. Thomas congratulated Falls Village for having the highest voter turnout (68.7%) in the 2023 election in the small town category, and in the state overall.

Patrick L. Sullivan
falls village board of selectmen

Democracy alive and well in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas visited Falls Village Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30, to bestow upon the town the Municipal Democracy Challenge Cup for the best voter turnout (68.7%) in the small town category in the 2023 election.

Keen questioning from Lou Timolat elicited the fact that Falls Village’s turnout was, in fact, the best in the state.

First Selectman Dave Barger thanked Thomas for the recognition and the town’s election officials for their efforts.

Thomas told the crowd of some 40 people that the voter turnout award has been around for about 25 years, but was given out in even-numbered years, when Connecticut holds state and federal elections.

She decided to expand the award to municipal elections as well.

The original cups were donated by a private citizen of some means, and were large and expensive, Thomas said.

That meant towns had to give them back after their two years were up, to pass on to the next winner.

This is not the case with the more modest cups given out this year.

“You get to keep these,” Thomas said with a grin.

falls village board of selectmen

Latest News

Quiet comeback

Quiet comeback

This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.

We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – 1924

Miss Lucy Reed has returned from an extended visit with her sisters in West Springfield and Suffield, and expects to resume her duties at the Canaan post office on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less

Stanley Cup joins long list of fads

Stanley Cup joins long list of fads

Bell bottoms, Cabbage Patch dolls, pet rocks, Disney popcorn buckets—the list goes on.

This year it is the Stanley Cup Quencher in a rainbow of colors. Fads are part of our society.

Keep ReadingShow less
the retired investor

The Coming Autocracy, II

The Coming Autocracy, II

A few weeks ago I wrote in these pages that we in America are almost assured of heading for a degradation of democracy and a sharp rise of autocratic governance if Donald Trump wins the presidency again this coming November. In that op-ed I focused on the groups that would be under attack if Trump is installed in the Oval Office: immigrants, women, the poor. This second essay focuses on the templates for Trump’s potential actions as president provided by what Republican state governors have been doing for several years.

Currently, 23 states have ”Republican trifecta” governance, meaning that the governorship and both houses of the state legislature are controlled by that party. (To be fair, there are also 17 states with Democratic trifectas, including Connecticut; each bloc serves about 41% of the total population of the U.S.)

Keep ReadingShow less
the long view