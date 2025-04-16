falls village board of selectmen

Falls Village arrives at deal with new cafe owners

FALLS VILLAGE — After a public hearing at Town Hall Tuesday, April 8, Liz and Howard Ives sat down with the Board of Selectmen and signed the lease for a new coffee shop at the town-owned 107 Main St. building.

The hearing was run in the context of a town meeting. Moderator Lou Timolat noted at the beginning that it was not a “town meeting” in the legislative sense.

Rather it was to finalize the deal that has been in the works for several weeks.

The new business will be called the “Off the Trail Cafe.” It replaces the Falls Village Cafe, which closed in October 2024 after three years.

The terms of the lease are: Rent, $1,000 per month, plus 65% of the electricity, 50% of the water, 50% of the heating, and 100% of the propane for the new stove, which was delivered Friday, April 11.

The cafe will share the building with Furnace on Paper Archive, also on the first floor with frontage on Main Street, and the Senior Center on the second floor.

About 24 people attended, not counting the selectmen, Timolat and the Ives.

