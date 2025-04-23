falls village board of selectmen

Falls Village approves new members to rec commission

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Board of Selectmen’s regular monthly meeting Monday, April 14, the selectmen appointed Chris Wadsworth and Matt Gallagher to the Recreation Commission as regular members to fill the vacancies of Rachel Mills and Daniel Glass.

Fire Chief Matt Hansen reported that the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department will be participating in a Jamboree event at Lime Rock Park June 27 to 28. The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department will be at the Emergency Services Center to cover any calls.

First Selectman Dave Barger announced the town had received an $8000 grant for neglected cemeteries.

The Falls Village Car Show will be Sunday, July 13.

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

