Falls Village selectmen thank outgoing commission members

FALLS VILLAGE — At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Sept. 8, the selectmen said farewell to outgoing officials.

BOS appointed Dick Heinz to the Housatonic River Commission effective immediately through the remainder of Ellery “Woods” Sinclair’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025, and to elect Mark Gozonsky as the alternate to the commission, through Sept. 7, 2028 (also effective immediately).

Sinclair sent a letter resigning from the commission, and the selectmen thanked him for his decades of service to the town.

The selectmen also made public a letter thanking long-time Planning and Zoning Commission member Ruth Skovron for her service to the town.

“Your commitment to promoting the orderly and coordinated development of the town, and efforts to balance growth with the preservation of the community’s character, have been invaluable,” the letter read in part.

The selectmen approved a request from the Off the Trail Café to allow live music on the town Green, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Top row, left to right, Caroline Kinsolving, Christopher McLinden, Dana Domenick, Reid Sinclair and Director Hunter Foster. Bottom row, left to right, Will Nash Broyles, Dick Terhune, Sandy York and Ricky Oliver in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Aly Morrissey

Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Mary Beth Lawlor, publisher/editor-in-chief of Litchfield Magazine, and supporter of Plein Air Litchfield, left,and Michele Murelli, Director of Plein Air Litchfield and Art Tripping, right.

Jennifer Almquist

For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.

The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.

