Falls Village selectmen thank outgoing commission members

FALLS VILLAGE — At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Sept. 8, the selectmen said farewell to outgoing officials.

BOS appointed Dick Heinz to the Housatonic River Commission effective immediately through the remainder of Ellery “Woods” Sinclair’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025, and to elect Mark Gozonsky as the alternate to the commission, through Sept. 7, 2028 (also effective immediately).

Sinclair sent a letter resigning from the commission, and the selectmen thanked him for his decades of service to the town.

The selectmen also made public a letter thanking long-time Planning and Zoning Commission member Ruth Skovron for her service to the town.

“Your commitment to promoting the orderly and coordinated development of the town, and efforts to balance growth with the preservation of the community’s character, have been invaluable,” the letter read in part.

The selectmen approved a request from the Off the Trail Café to allow live music on the town Green, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.