Falls Village Board of Selectmen awaits proposals for 107 Main St.

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Board of Selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, First Selectman Dave Barger reported there have been several inquiries about taking over the commercial space at 107 Main St., formerly the Falls Village Cafe. Selectman Judy Jacobs is waiting for proposals. Barger said once a proposal is decided on the matter will move to a public hearing.

The selectmen appointed Patrick Hafner to the Solar Committee, effective immediately.

The selectmen voted unanimously to request a proposal from Allied Engineering Associates of North Canaan for a salt shed and a grease separator.

The selectmen voted unanimously to have the First Selectman speak with a local electrician to discuss the possibilities of adding proper lighting to the driveway at 107 Main St.

And the selectmen voted unanimously to rehire Emily Peterson as the Recreation Director for a one-year term beginning Dec. 1.

Catherine Jazzo

Catherine Jazzo

BANTAM, Conn. — Catherine Jazzo, 77, of Bantam, Connecticut, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Joseph and Edythe (Parry) Jazzo.

obituaries

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

holiday gift guide 2024

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

holiday gift guide 2024