Falls Village Board of Selectmen awaits proposals for 107 Main St.

FALLS VILLAGE — At the Board of Selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, First Selectman Dave Barger reported there have been several inquiries about taking over the commercial space at 107 Main St., formerly the Falls Village Cafe. Selectman Judy Jacobs is waiting for proposals. Barger said once a proposal is decided on the matter will move to a public hearing.

The selectmen appointed Patrick Hafner to the Solar Committee, effective immediately.

The selectmen voted unanimously to request a proposal from Allied Engineering Associates of North Canaan for a salt shed and a grease separator.

The selectmen voted unanimously to have the First Selectman speak with a local electrician to discuss the possibilities of adding proper lighting to the driveway at 107 Main St.

And the selectmen voted unanimously to rehire Emily Peterson as the Recreation Director for a one-year term beginning Dec. 1.