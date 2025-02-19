Offer to purchase old firehouse in Falls Village withdrawn

FALLS VILLAGE — The offer to buy the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. has been withdrawn.

First Selectman Dave Barger made this announcement during the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Feb. 10

The town-owned property’s sale to James Gillispie for $300,000 was approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 7, 2023.

Gillispie’s plan was to turn the building into a gym and wellness center.

Barger read a letter from Gillispie in which the latter cited the rising costs of construction and higher interest rates as reasons for backing out of the deal.