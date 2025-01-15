DeRisi joins Scoville as children’s coordinator

SALISBURY — The new-ish face in the children’s section of the Scoville Memorial Library is Kyla DeRisi, who took the job of Children’s Services Coordinator in early December 2024.

DeRisi lives in Woodbridge with her husband, Kevin Redline, who is a librarian at Quinnipiac University.

DeRisi worked as an assistant children’s librarian at the Woodbridge Library. She holds degrees from Southern Connecticut State University and the Graduate Institute.

DeRisi, an engaging and cheerful person, said in a Jan. 2 interview that she enjoys working with children and families.

“All ages, from the tiniest all the way up.”

Asked if she was planning any dramatic changes, she laughed and said no, she was still learning the ropes.

“I found some small, easy ways to open up some space.”

Her “Find the Grape” scavenger hunt for youngsters at a New Year’s event Dec. 31 was a hit, as the searching children crawled all over the lower part of the library, discovering things such as an entire section of picture books along the way.