Puppeteer plays Scoville Library

Anna Sobel performs to an energetic audience at Scoville Memorial Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan
scoville memorial library

SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.

Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.

Using alternately squeaky and deep voices, depending on the characters, Sobol succeeded in getting the children to suspend disbelief and buy into the scenario.

Before the show Sobol said she has been a professional puppeteer since 1998 and studied at Wesleyan University and New York University. She lives in Shutesbury, Massachusetts.

scoville memorial library

Kent real estate transactions in May 2024

24 Dolldorf Road sold for $517 a square foot with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on a 1.16-acre lot near the Kent School equestrian center.

Christine Bates

KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.

Recorded Transfers

real estate

Cornwall student’s story among top 12 in state

Tom Brown

Skylar Brown, rising seventh-grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, was among twelve student-writers selected to read at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston June 21. Hosted by ASAP!, a Connecticut arts-education program based in Washington Depot, the 19th annual Celebration of Young Writers recognized the top writing submissions from across the state with live readings. Brown’s story was a folk tale about a girl who gets lost in a forest and befriends a lynx that guides her back to the village.

cornwall consolidated school

Song circle greets summer solstice

Rebecca Bloomfield led the solstice singing circle at Falls Village’s Center on Main, June 21.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A small but enthusiastic group came to the Center on Main Friday night, June 21, for a “Solstice Singing Circle” led by the Center’s Creative Administrator, Rebecca Bloomfield.

There were eight adults, two boys whose participation varied, plus one infant, and a reporter. (The latter actually sang audibly at one point.)

community

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Litchfield warrant served

crime