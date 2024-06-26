Puppeteer plays Scoville Library

Latest News
KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.
Recorded Transfers
80 Main Street North 3A4: 2 bed/2 bath condo sold by Leslie W Spence to Michaela H. Lawrence Living Trust and Donald M. Klein Living Trust for $400,000 on May 1.
2788 Kent Cornwall Road: 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.39 acres sold by Estate of Robert H. Bauer to Jessica and Kyle Haas for $378,900 on May 1.
24 Dolldorf Road: 2 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Kevin R. Alger to Joanna Mandl Revocable Trust for $965,000 on May 10.
80 Kent Hollow Road: 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Jee Mee Kim and Peter Diaz to Daniel and Amy Koscielinak for $450,000 on May 17.
Kane Mountain Road: Land Parcel sold by Michale A. M. Keehner to Leigh A. and Barin N. Rovzar for $120,000 on May 20.
Skylar Brown, rising seventh-grader at Cornwall Consolidated School, was among twelve student-writers selected to read at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston June 21. Hosted by ASAP!, a Connecticut arts-education program based in Washington Depot, the 19th annual Celebration of Young Writers recognized the top writing submissions from across the state with live readings. Brown’s story was a folk tale about a girl who gets lost in a forest and befriends a lynx that guides her back to the village.
FALLS VILLAGE — A small but enthusiastic group came to the Center on Main Friday night, June 21, for a “Solstice Singing Circle” led by the Center’s Creative Administrator, Rebecca Bloomfield.
There were eight adults, two boys whose participation varied, plus one infant, and a reporter. (The latter actually sang audibly at one point.)
Bloomfield started the group off with a wordless melody after saying that the song circle “is not about talent or skill” but about the willingness to participate.
And for the next 90 minutes or so, the group took on melodies — with words — of slowly increasing complexity.
There was also room for improvisation in the words.
The group was a little hesitant at first, but by the end everyone was singing away without obvious self-consciousness.
In a June 2 interview, Bloomfield said a key part of the ongoing plan for the Center is “to get more people into the space.” The singing circle is part of that effort.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Litchfield warrant served
On Monday, June 17, Troop L was requested to assist Troop B in a warrant service at a residence on Cathole Road in Litchfield. Nathanial Dileo, 22, of Litchfield, was placed under arrest and transported to Troop B for processing on charges of risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the second degree. Dileo posted bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Picked up on warrant
On Monday, June 17, at approximately 1 p.m., Troop B received a call from an unknown party stating that Kayla Mathers, 41, of
Salisbury, was at an address in Salisbury. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with Mathers, who was processed on an active warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. Mathers was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Traffic stop charges
On Friday, June 21, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was made by State Police on Town Street in Cornwall, and the owner of the vehicle, Nicholas Winsser, 28, of West Cornwall, was arrested and transported to Troop B on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and reckless driving. Winsser was released on $1,500 cash surety bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Lost control on curve
On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 8 p.m., Wesley Lucas, 18, of Sherman, was westbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he lost control in a curve in the roadway and struck an embankment. Lucas was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. The Ford was towed from the scene. Lucas received a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.