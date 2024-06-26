Puppeteer plays Scoville Library

SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.



Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.

Using alternately squeaky and deep voices, depending on the characters, Sobol succeeded in getting the children to suspend disbelief and buy into the scenario.

Before the show Sobol said she has been a professional puppeteer since 1998 and studied at Wesleyan University and New York University. She lives in Shutesbury, Massachusetts.