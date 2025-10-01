Designing the Future to Drive Your Success

Originally from Rhinebeck, the purchase of her new home and business at 40 Gay Street was serendipitous. “We moved here in the height of COVID,” said Wing. “We didn’t have housing worked out, and by some miracle, we got this house.” The building, formerly a doctor’s office, seemed meant to be.

A graduate of naturopathic school in Seattle, Wing brings extensive experience to her practice. She primarily treats endocrine disorders, digestive issues, and autoimmune conditions, with a particular focus on reducing inflammation and improving overall health.

“New patient appointments are anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours,” said Wing. “We go through a full health history and there’s a lot of time for education around how certain things in the body are connected. For example, why your gut problems could be connected to your eczema, or how gut problems can also end up with some hormone dysregulation.”

The clinic offers unique services, including quarterly CT thermography imaging and constitutional hydrotherapy, which every new patient receives for free. “It helps calm the nervous system and helps with detoxification,” Wing explained. “This treatment has been shown to increase white blood cell count for several hours afterwards.”

Wing is accepting new patients and the wait time for an appointment is generally less than two weeks. “I’m personally pretty committed to trying to be as accessible as possible,” she said. “I try to be really good about responding to messages. That old kind of country doctor feel is kind of what I have in mind.”