Down County Jump at The Race Brook

The Down County Jump festival headliners are, from left, Tony Trischka, Bruce Molsky and Michael Daves.

Provided
From Friday, June 13 through Saturday, June 14, The Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Massachusetts, presents a weekend long music festival dubbed Down County Jump. Top-notch local and national touring musicians will perform early Americana styles.

On Saturday, festival headliners Michael Daves on guitar, Tony Trischka on banjo, and Bruce Molsky on fiddle will regale audiences with old time and bluegrass styles with enough room for modern interpretation and improvisation.

Trischka, mentor to Bela Fleck, broke the banjo world open by combining traditional Scruggs style with jazz and pop. Molsky is known as the foremost exponent of old time fiddling, while Daves is highly regarded as one of the best proponents of bluegrass guitar.

In a phone interview, Daves distinguished between styles they will play. “Old-time predates bluegrass. There’s very little improvisation, and it’s most often instrumental fiddle tunes. The fiddler leads the melody, plays it repeatedly, and everyone finds this amazing groove.”

“Old-time musicians tend to be more straightforward about the melodies, whereas bluegrass musicians tend to use those traditional melodies as a jumping-off-point for improvisation. Tony and Bruce play at such a high level. There is a musical conversation that encompasses so much musical understanding and finds common ground,” he added.

Down County Jump returns to Race Brook Lodge June 13 and 14.Provided

Scholarly in his knowledge yet down to earth, Daves grew up in Georgia, was raised by musician parents, and attended Hampshire College in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts where he studied with jazz maestro Yusef Lateef.

Though he tours the world with high profile musicians like mandolinist Chris Thile, Steve Martin, and The Steep Canyon Rangers, Daves now lives in Adams, Massachusetts, having relocated there with his wife, luthier Jessi Carter from Brooklyn several years ago.

In addition to performing and recording, Daves teaches guitar and bluegrass singing. He’s inspired by the “high lonesome” bluegrass sounds of legendary artists like Del McCoury, Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley.

“There’s an openness to their sound. It’s intense with mournful bluesy wailing and smearing, sliding notes over a breakneck speed. It borrows from African American traditions like blues and gospel and mixes with Appalachian ballad styles, which has roots in the British Isles. It’s a uniquely American form from people who were listening to one another for centuries.”

The Down County Jump will be his first show at Race Brook Lodge. For tickets and information, go to: rblodge.com

Latest News

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

