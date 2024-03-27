affordable housing

Dresser Woods hearing continues April 1

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on the proposed Dresser Woods affordable housing development continued Monday, March 18 and was continued again to Monday, April 1.

On April 1 the commission will consider only two items — increasing the number of parking spaces and decreasing the outside lighting.

The plan for Dresser Woods, named for Jim Dresser, who donated the land to the SHC, will have 20 rental units in nine buildings at the site at 37 Railroad St. in Salisbury village.

There are six one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units, and four three bedroom units. Three are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

During the hearing, the applicant (Salisbury Housing Committee) addressed several questions that came up during the first round.

The SHC’s Jocelyn Ayer agreed to extend wildlife exclusion and privacy fencing.

Ayer said that adding full basements would be too expensive and would require more intrusive site work.

There was considerable discussion, from commissioners and from the public, about lighting and its effect on the immediate neighborhood, and about adding more parking. One neighbor said that the existing plan’s 31 parking spaces, averaging 1.5 per unit (which is in excess of the town’s regulations that call for one space per unit), will not allow for two-car families and visitors

The 20-foot high light poles came in for criticism as being too tall.

In the end, the commission agreed to continue the hearing to consider just the parking and the lighting. P&Z chair Michael Klemens polled the commissioners, asking if they had enough information (excluding parking and lighting) to proceed. They did.

The hearing will continue Monday, April 1, 6:45 p.m. on Zoom.

affordable housing

Latest News

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Itinerant angler/mountain biker/raconteur David Asselin doesn’t let anything slow him down.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Ahh, spring. The balmy breeze. The brilliant sunshine. The plants poking up through the dead leaves.

And the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s trout trucks are rolling.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Ruby Darling found lots of eggs in Cornwall.

Ruby Darling found lots of eggs in Cornwall.

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.

Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Amelia Corrigan and her painted wooden egg at the Scoville Library Sunday, March 24. Across the Northwest Corner, scavenger hunters hauled in eggs by the basket.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.

Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.

Keep ReadingShow less
easter

Comer

Comer