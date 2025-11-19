Duo Al Rouh & Friends

This year, there is an especially community-driven spirit to area craft fairs and makers markets. Nowhere is that clearer than at Foxtrot’s first annual Farm & Friends Market, Nov. 22-23 in Stanfordville, a new collaboration between farmers, makers and neighbors designed to bring people together in an intentional, deeply local way.

“Farm & Friends Market is a collaborative, warm and cozy, pre-holiday gathering,” said co-organizer Kate Farrar of Foxtrot Farm & Flowers. “It blends the charm of a winter market with the connection and quality of a local food and makers fair. Think fresh produce, pantry goods, handmade gifts, twinkle lights, good smells, warm beverages and friendly faces.”

Farrar said the aim was to create something “not rushed or overly commercial, but festive, simple and meaningful.” The vendors are people she and co-organizer Anja Rothe, of Fat of the Land Apothecary, already knew and have worked alongside. “If we find success in this collective model, which we hope and plan to, we hope to accept new vendors in years to come,” said Farrar.

To further support the artists and creatives at Farm & Friends Market, vendors don’t pay to be there. “We are collectively hosting a market that is not pay-to-play,” Farrar said. “We build and host this market together in the spirit of collaboration and mutual benefit for the small businesses that make the Hudson Valley so special. If you love small businesses, this is the market to attend.” A weekend raffle will also benefit the Tri-Corner Feed. For more info and a list of vendor, visit: foxtrotfarmflowers.com

Here is a list of other upcoming craft fairs, markets and DIY gatherings to fill your season with creativity, connection and a little magic.

Nov. 21: Craft and Cocktails at the David M. Hunt Library: An evening of crafting and cocktails where participants will have a chance to turn old hardcovers into faux floral displays. Visit huntlibrary.org for more information.

Nov. 22: The Hotchkiss Library in Sharon will host a workshop on making woven holiday cards with Anne Cameron. More info: hotchkisslibrary.libcal.com

Nov. 23: Pre-Thanksgiving Cooking Class: Join chef and owner of Westerly Canteen, Molly Levine for a Thanksgiving cooking class and communal meal at Hammertown in Pine Plains. Info: westerlycanteen.com

Nov. 29–30: Willow Wreath Making at BES in Millerton: all-ages are welcome for this wreath-making workshop using locally sourced decorative materials. More info: shop-bes.com

Nov. 29: Kent’s Sip, Sparkle & Stroll: from 4 to 8 p.m., take a stroll along Main Street in Kent and enjoy the delightful lights, shops, galleries, restaurants and festive cheer.

Nov. 30: Cottage Courses presents a papier-mâché, hand-painted ornament workshop at Troutbeck in Amenia. More info: troutbeck.com

Dec. 7: Make your own holiday wreath at Arethusa Farm Foundation in Litchfield. More info: arethusafarmfoundation.org

Nov. 21–22: Uncle Al’s Thrift Shop’s annual Christmas sale at the St. Joseph School gym in Millbrook. stjosephmillbrookny.org

Nov. 22: Mad Rose Art Market opens in Millerton. This holiday salon of unique and inspired gifts for the holidays is open until Dec. 31 with an opening reception on Nov. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. madrosegallery.com

Nov. 22: Tivoli Artists Gallery Holiday Show & Sale. Handmade gift items in a variety of media on sale. Opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Tivoliartistsgallery.com

Nov. 22: 48th Annual Group Holiday Sale, Rhinebeck. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Delamater Inn and Conference Center, this show features a collection of 20 artisans. Also open Nov. 23, 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.

Nov. 23: Noxon Road PTA Craft Fair, LaGrangeville. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this holiday craft fair benefits the Noxon Road Elementary School’s PTA.

Nov. 28: Millerton’s Festival of Lights: from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., get ready for a magical day of holiday cheer. More info: visitmillertonny.com

Nov. 28 – Dec. 31: Holiday Boutique at The Spa at Litchfield Hills is a shopping haven featuring thougtfully curated gifts. Info: Litchfield-spa.com

Nov. 28: Kent Tree Lighting, 4 p.m at Kent Town Hall. Caroling, cocoa, cookies and a visit from Santa.

Nov. 28–30: Basilica Farm & Flea Holiday Market, Hudson. Since 2013, this huge annual event is part timeless flea market, part farmers market, part 21st century craft and design fair. Info: basilicahudson.org

Nov. 29: Barnspace Market at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield. A great opportunity to discover unique options for your holiday gifting. Info: rblodge.com

Nov. 29 and Dec. 13: Salisbury Handmade at the White Hart ballroom in Salisbury. This annual event features different artisans at each market. Info: artisansale.org

Dec. 5–6: Noble Horizons Holiday Market: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the holiday market at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. On Dec. 6, there’s even storytime with Mrs. Claus! Info: noblehorizons.org

Dec. 6–7 & 13–14: Winter Wonderland Market at Wassaic. Artist alumni and local makers fill the mill with handmade creations and stocking stuffers. Info: wassaicproject.org

Dec. 6–7: Troutbeck Holiday Bazaar. Visit Troutbeck in Amenia for a thoughtful selection of wares from local shops, artists, jewelers and New York City-based boutiques. Info: troutbeck.com

Dec. 6: Santa, Cookie Contest & Tree Lighting, Sharon.

Dec. 13: Holiday Fête at Fiddlestyx in Sharon. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visit Fiddlestyx for gifts, food and music. Info: fiddlestyx.info

Dec. 13–14: A tavern takeover at Stissing House Craft Feast in Pine Plains. 50 makers and dealers with pottery, baskets, textiles and more, curated with Deborah Needleman. Broth, carols, brooms, whittled spoons and winter cheer. Info: stissinghouse.com