Dutchess County executive outlines EMS funding aid plan

POUGHKEEPSIE — Sue Serino, Dutchess County Executive, announced a $2 million investment in emergency medical services before the release of the 2025 executive budget.

This funding will be used to support the launch of ambulance coverage, a public awareness campaign and to address the workforce shortage the county has been faced with recently.

The county plans on partnering with municipalities to set in motion the supplemental ambulance coverage program, hoping to improve emergency medical service reliability and response time with commercial providers. This program will not only provide relief to the county, but will also help keep medical service providers diverse with competitive costs. With more competition in the mix, companies and municipalities could potentially lower their service costs.

Dutchess County is also working on recruiting more staff and attracting job seekers to the field and implementing first responder resiliency training and peer-to-peer support network for the mental and emotional well-being of first responders.

Sue Serino has previously released an outline of the EMS crisis in March. She has met with the Department of Emergency Response, supervisors, mayors, municipality representatives and many other professionals to help her find effective solutions.

Though this will serve as a temporary aid, it will help the county find long term solutions for the EMS crisis many towns have been challenged with.

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

