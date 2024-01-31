E. Jean Carrol

Letters to the Editor

Reassessment of Pope Property development needed

We write as a group of concerned citizens regarding the current plans for development of the Pope Property in the heart of Salisbury Village, which is a pastoral, green-field site, bordered by wetlands.

Archie B. Deane Jr.

PINE PLAINS — Archie B. Deane Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2024, at The Meadows at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. The son of Archie and Pauline (Finkle) Deane, he was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Sharon, Connecticut.

Archie was a farmer most of his life. He attended Cornell University where he became an artificial inseminator and traveled to many farms throughout Dutchess and Columbia counties. His passion was farming, and he enjoyed 4-H cattle showing, visiting farmers and tractor pulls where he could be seen on his Allis Chalmers WD45.

Edna Carolyne McCown

AMENIA — Dr. Edna Carolyne McCown, 76, an eight-year resident of Amenia, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2024, at her home in Amenia. Dr. McCown was a retired program director at the Goethe-Institut in New York City and a freelance translator of German literature throughout her career.

Born Aug. 27, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Ernestine K. (Allen) McCown. She received her doctorate degree from SUNY Stony Brook. On Jan. 16, 2010, in Durham, Connecticut, she married Dr. Nancy F. McKenzie, who survives her at their home in Amenia.

Anne Chickering Hill

MILLERTON­ — Anne Chickering Hill of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Millerton, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024.

Anne was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1935, the daughter of John and Alice Chickering. She attended The Brearley School in Manhattan, Westover School in Middletown, Connecticut and graduated from Wells College in Aurora, New York.

